Latifi works miracle and leads FP3 marked by rain in Hungary – Formula 1 News

The first activity on Saturday (30) to define the starting grid for the Hungarian Formula 1 GP took place in rain and a very wet track. The third and final free practice at the Hungaroring gave the drivers and teams a taste of what it’s like to face the Hungarian rain and gave them the chance to prepare for the possibility of qualifying in this kind of weather conditions. In the timesheet, who took the best advantage was Williams, who finished with the fastest lap. And more: with Nicholas Latifi.

“Is this real life or is it just fantasy?” This is the question that opens the song Bohemian Rapsody, by Queen, since its release in 1975. A few years later, the English band would perform in Budapest one of his most famous shows and took the audience to a frenzy when vocalist Freddie Mercury sang the anthem of world popular music. It was there in Mogyoród, in the metropolitan region of the capital Budapest, that the world of Formula 1 found itself with no escape from reality to open the day. Yes, ladies and gentlemen readers: Latifi led.

And no, it wasn’t a situation in which a lot of pilots walked while the majority only wore their boots. Everyone was on the track and had a quick lap. With 60 seconds left in practice, Max Verstappen improved his lap and led briefly, until Charles Leclerc also improved and reoccupied the lead in what seemed to close the free practice page. Until Latifi came.

From the skies like Archangel Gabriel with the important news, the Canadian warned that there is still a long way to go before qualifying, especially with wet conditions. He put 1s7 on the time of Verstappen, 0s661 and Leclerc and, with 1min41s480, he led.

Teammate Alex Albon was also fast, it’s true, he finished in third place. But even Albon closed 0s901. Latifi, on a morning where he completely lost the knowledge of what the word limit means, dominated.

Behind the four, as Verstappen was fourth, George Russell, Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Sebastian Vettel, Kevin Magnussen completed the top-10. Lewis Hamilton was 11th. Vettel still crashed towards the end, when he escaped in the wet after showing good performance from Aston Martin.

Simply Nicholas Latifi (Photo: Williams)

Check out how LT3 went:

It is rain! After a sequence of tests with intense heat in Europe, which is experiencing a sacrificing summer, and a Friday with the highest temperatures of the entire year, Formula 1 saw rain ahead when it was time to start the last free practice for the Hungarian GP. .

The temperature was lower than expected, around 19°C, and with precipitation there. It had rained very early in the morning and stopped before the Formula 3 race, which had to start with a safety car, but stopped even before this start. With the passage of that test, the track dried up. It lasted almost nothing, because he would return to toast F1.

After a few minutes of uncertainty and an empty track, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were the two who opened the actions. It was Ferrari on the track! Both were on extreme track tires, suitable for that kind of condition. Leclerc opened the way and escaped with gusto in turn five, while Sainz took a stretch of aquaplaning.

Even with the complicated situation on the track, 15 minutes appeared outside the pit lane after ten minutes of the session. The decision was to test the blue belt tires to prepare. Only Fernando Alonso tried to get out of intermediates initially, but without any leap from the cat: it was the same thing, an attempt to understand tires that may be necessary in qualifying.

Meanwhile, Mercedes surrounded Lewis Hamilton’s car in the pit lane to prevent anyone else from seeing anything. Problems? It was unclear, but Mercedes, like Red Bull, showed no interest in exiting the pits. Then English TV assured him that there was nothing wrong with Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc led FP3 in the rain until Nicholas Latifi appeared (Photo: AFP)

Leclerc indicated on the radio that it might be time to test intermediate tyres, but he was leading with 1:43.364. Alonso improved with the inters, but followed 2s4 behind. And Russell put the Mercedes on the track with just under 20 minutes.

Soon after, Ferrari warned Leclerc that it expected heavy rain for the next 30 minutes. It was almost immediate after that to see that the rain had come back energized – no storm, but steady rain. Which, for example, made Pierre Gasly spin at turn four and cause a quick yellow flag. It was time for the track to clear.

Leclerc followed in the lead and was joined by Sainz, Sebastian Vettel – in the new rear-wing Aston Martin -, Lance Stroll, Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda, Alexander Albon and Guanyu Zhou. Only Nicholas Latifi and Valtteri Bottas – who was out of FP1 to make way for Robert Kubica – decided to stay on track at this point.

It wasn’t until close to the 30-minute mark that things picked up again and times dropped. Mick Schumacher moved up to what became third place, while Hamilton, who was on the setup lap when Gasly spun, finally opened the way. And he complained about intermediaries. “There’s no grip with these tyres,” he said.

As Kevin Magnussen improved his time and also passed straight through turn six, Williams told Latifi that they could see more rain in a short time. It was already a constant complaint: everyone decided to test the intermediaries, but there was a lack of grip. In addition to Hamilton, Russell, Ricciardo and Sergio Pérez said the same.

Sebastian Vettel stopped at the wall (Photo: Reproduction)

Vettel climbed higher and moved into second place, overtaking Sainz’s lap, but would drop to third when Alonso appeared back on track. Before doing the second half, however, Alonso saw the car overturn at turn three and narrowly escaped a spin. At Mercedes, the engineer warned Hamilton that the car had difficulty generating heat for the tires.

Red Bull was on track, but not doing anything very noteworthy. Pérez escaped complaining about the grip and was last, but Verstappen was only in ninth place.

Despite the fact that the sun even started to show slightly in the sky, a red flag came on the track. Vettel spun alone into turn ten and slammed the rear end of the car into the guardrail. Interruption that made Vettel apologize and certainly forces Aston Martin to race against time for qualifying.

What would come on the green flag, in the last three minutes, is what would impress. Williams shone with the final fast laps and saw Latifi take the lead of the three after Verstappen and Leclerc improved on their laps. And then there was Alexander Albon passing in third place. Absolute madness, and Williams, with Latifi, mistress of the morning.

F1 2022, Hungarian GP, ​​Hungaroring, FP3:

1 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:41,480 17 two C LECLERC Ferrari 1:42,141 +0.661 14 3 ALBON Williams Mercedes 1:42,381 +0,901 19 4 M VERSTAPPEN red bull 1:43,205 +1,725 10 5 G RUSSELL mercedes 1:43,434 +1,954 13 6 F ALONSO alpine 1:43,570 +2,090 16 7 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:43,589 +2,109 15 8 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:43,743 +2,263 13 9 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:44,178 +2,698 14 10 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari 1:44,655 +3,175 20 11 L HAMILTON mercedes 1:44,832 +3,352 11 12 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:45,156 +3,676 18 13 AND OCON alpine 1:45,570 +4,090 17 14 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes 1:45,624 +4,144 11 15 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:45,638 +4,158 17 16 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:45,691 +4,211 17 17 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:45,850 +4,370 17 18 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:45,930 +4,450 20 19 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:46,091 +4,611 18 20 S PEREZ red bull 1:48,240 +6,760 11

