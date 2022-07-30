Leandro Hassum announces fight against terrible disease and Brazil cries

Leandro Hassum makes a touching outburst about the battle he faces

This Friday, the 29th, the comedian Leandro Hassum made an outburst on his social networks revealing that he is fighting a disease that has no cure: obesity.

Despite having asked for more than 65 kg with bariatric surgery, Leandro Hassum said he remains in battle.

“The tired face? Yea! But I’m still focused on maintaining health. So many things to dream and accomplish… I want to go far and high… Very high. I’m proud of every step. The photo (sort of showing me laughter) is not just to show results and vanity. No! It’s for those who know how to help you by saying: ‘don’t let discouragement and fatigue prevent you from being healthy’”, began Leandro Hassum.

“I want to not go to the gym, I have it daily. But I know that it is a fundamental part of the treatment of my disease: obesity. There is no cure, but there is treatment. Look for good health professionals and let’s live a lot and accomplish a lot. I’m proud to say I’m obese, yes, but I’m treating my obesity”, he wrote, extolling his willpower and saying that he doesn’t feel ashamed to talk about his personal struggle.

Comedian mourns death in family

Leandro Hassum recently vented after losing Eron, the grandmother of his wife, Karina Hassum.

“She always helped us with everything. Everything. I remember that when I met her, her João (Karina’s grandfather) had just left. I was in Campos dos Goytacazes doing a children’s play, and she lived there. I still hadn’t been introduced to the family. I got the address from Karina, left the hotel I was in and walked (I didn’t even have a taxi). Tough times,” she recalled her.

“In these 24 years that I lived together (not as much as I would like) it has always been like this. He saw me and opened a smile that hugged me. I love you, borrowed and much-loved grandmother,” said the comedian.