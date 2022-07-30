Leandro Hassum ‘opens the game’, does not hide the disease and vents to internet users: “I’m treating…”

The actor decided to expose his situation to his followers, with the intention of sending a message to them.

During this afternoon, Friday (29), Leandro Hassum became a topic on the web after making an outburst with his followers. The famous, who is a Brazilian actor, comedian, screenwriter, producer, comedian, presenter and voice actor, gained a lot of notoriety when joining the cast of the show “Zorra Total”.

During his outburst, Leandro revealed that he has been fighting a disease “that has no cure, but there is treatment”: obesity. Even after losing 65 kg with bariatric surgery, the famous revealed that he continues to face the disease daily.

The famous started his outburst by saying: “A tired face? Yes! But I’m still focused on keeping my health. So many things to dream and accomplish… I want to go far and high… Very high. I’m proud of every step. The photo (kind of showing me laughs) is not just to show results and vanity. No! It’s for those who know how to help you saying: ‘don’t let discouragement and fatigue prevent you from being healthy'”.

The actor ended his report by revealing his daily effort, in addition to sending an inspiring message to his followers: “I don’t want to go to the gym every day. But I know it’s a fundamental part of the treatment of my disease: obesity. There is no cure, but there is treatment. Look for good health professionals and let’s live a lot and accomplish a lot. I’m proud to say I’m obese, yes, but I’m treating my obesity”.