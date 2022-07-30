Leandro Hassum talks about treatment against obesity: ‘I’m still focused on maintaining health’ | celebrities



Leandro Hassum talks about obesity and motivates fansPlayback / Instagram

Rio – Leandro Hassum, 48, used social media this Friday to talk about the treatment he has been doing against obesity. On Instagram, the actor, who already had bariatric surgery in 2014, told about his weight loss and took the opportunity to motivate his followers.

“A tired face? Yes! But I’m still focused on keeping my health. So many things to dream and accomplish… I want to go far and high… Very high. I’m proud of every step. The photo (kind of showing me laughs) is not just to show results and vanity. No! It’s for those who know how to help you saying: ‘don’t let discouragement and tiredness prevent you from being healthy’. I want to not go to the gym, I have it daily. my disease: obesity”, he began in the caption of a record in which he appears shirtless.

“Obesity has no cure, but there is treatment. Look for good health professionals and let’s live a lot and do a lot. I’m proud to say I’m obese, yes, but I’m treating my obesity,” he said.

In November 2020, the actor used the social network to talk about the six years of the bariatric surgery he performed, confirming that his decision was not related to the aesthetic issue, but to the preservation of health. “I had just turned 41 in 2014 and I realized that I could no longer have an active life, which despite my 150 kg, I always had. It was never vanity but health”, he said.

“I was and am criticized. Before the bullying was my extra kilos. Today they are my less kilos. I assume that for a while it bothered me. detonate me, make fun of me, make fun of me… Anyway, creating memes and often even Whatsapp groups where I was the joke”, he vented, at the time.

“But, over time, I realized that having the courage to change bothers. Believing in your talent, knowing that my entire 30-year career trajectory is not, nor was it built only by my obesity. Today I want to congratulate the two in the photo . One is nothing without the other. In fact, each one is beautiful in their own way. YES I’m praising myself yes. Do it with you too “, he advised in the publication of a photo in which he showed his before and after.

“Love yourself always and the way you feel happy. Just remembering: obesity is a chronic disease and has treatment. Several types, not just surgical. Look for a health professional and take care of yourself, because you love yourself not to please or and not B”, he concluded.