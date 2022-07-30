Learn how to protect yourself from financial scams after cell phone theft – 07/29/2022 – News

With the average of a cell phone robbery or theft every 53 minutes in Rio Grande do Norte in 2021, according to data from the Brazilian Public Security Yearbook, fear of financial losses and bank scams grows from the loss of the device. Nowadays, where the smartphone has become capable of making purchases and bank transactions, victims of robbery or theft may face another headache, in addition to the loss of material goods itself, and end up in debt.

Alex Regis Data from the Public Security Yearbook show that there is a cell phone theft or robbery every 53 minutes in the state

From the theft of the cell phone, criminals are able to unlock the devices and access banking applications, digital wallets and personal data. In addition to payments, transfers, online purchases and extortion, victims may also experience loan attempts. Journalist Kathleen Lopes was the victim of a robbery and her cell phone was stolen, which triggered a series of financial scams by criminals.

She says that after the robbery, which took place in March this year, the thieves tried to extract personal information to access banking applications. “As soon as we were robbed, the feeling was of being very stunned. I began to cry for the loss of a good that you worked hard to buy and that is also my work tool. I was afraid of what could be done, how they could use our data. It was night time, so we couldn’t block the chip,” she recalls.

Kathleen says those responsible for the theft tried to contact her later. “They called, saying they had found the cell phone, asking for personal information, I think precisely to try to unlock the cell phone. They sent a WhatsApp message from a foreign number impersonating Apple, sending a link for us to supposedly log into our account, but it was a fake website”, adds the journalist.

The president of the Consumer Relations Commission of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB-RN), Pedro Petta, says that client and bank establish a consumer relationship and therefore are subject to the provisions of the Consumer Protection Code. Petta explains that, for the most part, jurisprudence understands that scams are risks inherent to banking activity.

“From the moment the bank provides an application and it suffers some type of fraud or theft, the bank has strict liability in these cases because it is a consumer relationship. The bank has to create security mechanisms to avoid this kind of situation,” he explains.

The lawyer also details that the consumer has a share of responsibility, which consists, for example, in not leaving the password exposed, not leaving the bank application without some type of protection. “The bank has the responsibility, but the consumer has to take these palliative care”, he says. On the responsibility of the banking institution, Petta says that unusual operations should be notified to users.

“From the moment the bank identifies an operation of a value that the customer does not usually do or at a time outside the profile, and it allows or does not allow contacting the consumer to verify the authenticity of this operation, we consider that this is a failure in the institution’s security duty in the provision of service”, he emphasizes.

In cases where the scams were consummated and there is no administrative understanding between the bank and the client, the orientation is to seek the judicial route, says Pedro Petta. “If the bank refuses to refund, the advice is to seek a lawyer specialized in this area. After quantifying this damage and demonstrating that there was good faith on the part of the consumer, the customer can file a lawsuit to repair the damage”, he guides.