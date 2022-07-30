Bothered by unwanted calls? Read this article and learn how to report abusive telemarketing calls!

Tired of the persistent telemarketing calls? This may be coming to an end, thanks to the creation of a whistleblower channel, created by the Ministry of Justice. Understand!

What led to the creation of the whistleblower channel?

On July 20, the Ministry of Justice reported that a channel for reporting abusive telemarketing calls was created. The decision came shortly after the agency suspended 180 companies in this sector, most of which are banks or financial institutions.

How to report abusive calls?

To report abusive telemarketing calls, simply access the official reporting page and fill in the form with the requested data, such as the number that made the call and the company responsible, among others. Once this is done, click on “Submit” and your report is complete.

And then?

After sending the complaint, the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) will analyze the complaint and, if necessary, send it to Procon so that an administrative process can be initiated.

How to identify telemarketing calls?

Recently, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) had already implemented the mandatory prefix 0303 for all telemarketing calls. In this way, before answering any call, try to check if the number starts with 0303.

Another way to avoid this type of call is through the Federal Government’s Don’t Disturb website, which allows you to block telemarketing calls to your line. After registering, your phone number will be on the prohibited list within a maximum of 30 days.

