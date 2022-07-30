Letter for democracy exceeds 500,000 signatures in 4 days

The “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law” reached the mark of 500 thousand signatures on the night of this Friday, 29. The document was opened for the general public to adhere to on Tuesday, at 5 pm . The text brings together jurists and also has bankers and businessmen among the signatories.

Organizers are doing some filtering work to avoid sabotage on subscriptions. The manifesto was created at the Law School of the University of São Paulo (USP).

Facade and courtyard of the arcades of the USP Law School. Photograph: Helcio Nagamine/Estadão

The document in defense of the higher courts and the Electoral Justice anticipates the acts of September 7, which are being organized by supporters of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In the manifesto available for signature by the general public are PT, toucans, prosecutors who worked in Lava Jato, the lawyer who helped the campaign of ex-judge Sérgio Moro, former ministers of FHC, Lula, Dilma and Temer, businessmen, liberal economists , Deputy Attorneys General of the Republic, members of the Federal Public Ministry, a former advisor to Paulo Guedes and João Doria, the coordinator of the Simone Tebet (MDB) and a host of other personalities.

Throughout Friday, presidential candidates spoke out on the matter. Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) said they had signed the document. Bolsonaro was the only one who made criticisms.

He mocked the manifesto of organizations in favor of democracy on Twitter this Thursday, 28. Minutes later, without mentioning the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the Chief Executive asked which side the manifesto would be on.

In addition to this letter, another manifesto is being prepared by the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), entitled “In Defense of Democracy and Justice”, and is part of one of the acts organized to take place on August 11, at the USP Law School.

In the manifesto, which will be published on August 11, the business entities will defend the commitment to the democratic rule of law as an indispensable condition for the development of the country.

On Wednesday, the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) informed that it will participate in this manifesto, which should be published in the main newspapers in the country, with the signature of civil society entities. On the other hand, the confederations of Industry (CNI), Commerce (CNC) and Services (CNS) decided not to sign the manifesto in defense of democracy.