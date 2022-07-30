Light show: inside the immersion between two continents in Iceland – 07/30/2022

Situated between the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates at the crossroads of two continents, Iceland’s Silfra Rift is one of the most famous dive sites in the world, popular with tourists who venture into its icy waters each summer. .

In the heart of Thingvellir National Park, on the edge of one of Iceland’s largest lakes, corridors of submerged rock form deep cavities between the two continents, which drift apart by an inch or two each year.

The orange reflections blend with various shades of blue in the 60-meter-deep crevice. Beige sand and phosphorescent green algae complete the color palette.

The rift and the entire surrounding valley are located on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, which runs through Iceland, making it one of the most active volcanic areas on the planet.

Silfra was formed by an earthquake more than two centuries ago and its clear waters come from the melting of the Langjökull glacier.

sylfra rift Image: Getty Images

With a duration of several decades, it runs through a tunnel of underground aquifers about 50 kilometers long.

“This filtration system through the volcanic rocks (…) gives us super clear water”, tells AFP Thomas Gov, a French diving instructor.

2 to 3 degrees

sylfra rift Image: Getty Images

Underwater visibility can exceed 100 meters and the spectacle of light and darkness is hypnotic.

“When we got into the water, it was…” says Brynjólfur Bragason, one of the few Icelanders among the tourists present, unable to finish his sentence.

“Incredible,” adds his wife Hildur Orradóttir.

sylfra rift Image: Getty Images

Before entering the water, you must put on a wetsuit, gloves, goggles and fins.

This equipment allows you to stay dry and float peacefully on the surface in waters between 2°C and 3°C all year round.

Only part of the face and hands are wet.

“You can tell right away by the lips: they go numb after a while and it feels like a tingle,” says 13-year-old Ian Zavatti.

“Water comes to our hands, but it’s not so terrible, it’s bearable,” adds the New York teenager.

Snorkeling is the most popular activity, but the most experienced and certified can scuba dive to a depth of 18 meters.