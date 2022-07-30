Loss of smell may be the first symptom of disease

uA team of researchers from the University of Medicine of Chicago, in the United States, says that the loss of smell may be one of the first symptoms of Alzheimer’s to manifest itself years before any other warning signs.

Scientists believe this finding could help predict the loss of cognitive functions and structural changes in brain regions that are normally affected by different types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s. All this before more serious symptoms start to manifest.

This conclusion is based on data from 515 adults and may result in the creation of a simple, inexpensive and non-invasive test to detect, at an early stage, cognitive problems that cause more serious diseases. The researchers believe that it can become a routine test, done by any doctor, like those performed for the other senses.

Clinical trials to prove the effectiveness of such a test are already being planned, they say.

