Luciano Bivar withdraws from candidacy and leaves the race for the presidency

Ana Mendonça – State of Minas

posted on 07/29/2022 19:46

The then pre-candidate for the Presidency of União Brasil, Luciano Bivar, withdrew from running for the Plateau this Friday (29/7).

Bivar owns the largest electoral and partisan fund after the merger of the PSL with the DEM, made with the support of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The politician was largely responsible for launching Bolsonaro to the presidency in 2018.

Now, he must run for re-election as a federal deputy, for Pernambuco.

