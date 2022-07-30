Luciano Bivar withdraws from running for president

At first, Luciano Bivar should be a candidate for reelection as a federal deputy for Pernambuco. (Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado)

Luciano Bivar, then presidential candidate by the União Brasil party, decided to give up running for election to the Palácio do Planalto in 2022.

At first, Bivar should be a candidate for reelection as a federal deputy for Pernambuco, in an agreement signed during the meeting of the National Executive of União Brasil. The information was initially released by CBN radio.

União Brasil is the combination of DEM and PSL, the party for which Jair Bolsonaro (PL) ran in the 2018 election.

This Thursday (28), news came that the Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) articulated a possible support from Bivar for the PT candidacy.

As Bivar told allies, Lula signaled that he could support him in the dispute for command of the Chamber of Deputies in 2023, if he wins the election, in exchange for the support of União Brasil in the first round.

For Bivar, Lula’s support is important not only in a possible search for the presidency of the Chamber next year, but also for him to be re-elected deputy.

Bivar’s allies say that without an articulation in which the PT and PSB build the support of state mayors for Bivar, it would be difficult for the parliamentarian to win a new seat in the Chamber.

The congressman was excited about the idea and talked to fellow members about it. A decision is expected by Saturday (30).

The hypothesis of União Brasil supporting Lula in the first round, however, is considered remote by members of the party’s leadership. This is because there are leaders of the party, such as Ronaldo Caiado, a pre-candidate for reelection in Goiás, who would be harmed by supporting Lula.

Keep reading

Bivar’s party has the largest share of electoral funding and the most radio and television advertising time.

For Lula’s allies, getting more space on TV would have an important impact on the PT campaign and increase the chances of a definition still in the first round.

Even so, even if he doesn’t get the formal support of União Brasil, the departure of another pre-candidate from the dispute for the Planalto and rapprochement with the PT would be relevant from the point of view of the governability of an eventual Lula administration.

If elected, Lula aims to have an ally in the presidency of the Chamber in 2023. The position is crucial in defining voting agendas.