Lufthansa’s giant A380 planes are damaged while in storage in Spain

Airbus A380 – Image for illustrative purposes only – Source: Lufthansa





A severe storm accompanied by hail damaged several aircraft, including some Lufthansa Airbus A380s, which are parked at Teruel Airport in Spain, Europe’s largest aircraft storage center.

Summer rains are constant and normal in northeastern Spain, however, a recent storm, which contained hail the size of golf balls, damaged not only houses and cars, but also some aircraft parked in the desert.

The German airline currently has 14 Airbus A380s parked in the desert, 6 of which will be returned to Airbus. In June, as echoed by AEROIN, the company confirmed that in the summer of 2023 it expects to reactivate some superjumbos, without specifying how many.

Still without an exact idea of ​​the extent of the damage and how many Airbus A380s were hit by the ice, Lufthansa Technik, the company’s maintenance arm, was on site to assess the damage.





According to the website aero.de, a spokesperson for the maintenance company said: “All aircraft must undergo a comprehensive test when they are reactivated to determine what unscheduled work is required. This is also the case for the Airbus A340 and A380 parked in Teruel.“

Lufthansa has not commented on the occurrence and remains discreet regarding the reported facts.

