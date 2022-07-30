Lula calls Bolsonaro’s attacks on polls ‘idiocy’ and says he has no problem with the Armed Forces | elections

At the convention, the PSB approved the coalition with the PT-PV-PCdoB federation, the support for the former president’s candidacy and confirmed the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin, affiliated to the PSB, as vice president.

“I’ve never had any problems with the Armed Forces because the Armed Forces have their functions established in the Constitution. The Armed Forces never ask why or why a president’s decision. They comply. What we need is to establish a relationship of respect It’s a relationship in which everyone fulfills their role and not having a president who treats the Armed Forces as if they were an object in his hand”, said Lula.

Last Wednesday (27), the former president had already patted the military. He said they are “more responsible” than Bolsonaro and said he does not believe the Armed Forces will accept a coup.

Lula commented on Bolsonaro’s summons to ambassadors to make unsubstantiated accusations of the credibility of electronic voting machines and cast unfounded suspicions of fraud in the electoral process.

“I never imagined, in my 76 years, in my 50 years of political participation, that we would see a president committing the idiocy of calling the ambassadors of almost 70 countries to play the worst role a president can play, which is to lie and sell a false idea that, in Brazil, democracy is at risk because of electronic voting machines. Precisely he, who has been elected by the ballot box since 1998”, said Lula.

‘We have to go to the streets’

The PT candidate for the presidency also indicated that in the coming weeks the campaign will go “to the streets”.

“There are people who think that I shouldn’t hold a rally, that I should do it indoors. From now on, everything is in the open. We have to go to the streets to show that the Brazilian people really want democracy. We cannot give in to this braggart”, said Lula.

Lula once again said that supporters “do not need to accept any provocation”. “No one has to fight with anyone on the street, no one has to fight with anyone in a restaurant. We will not accept any provocation. We will win with courage”, she declared.

Before Lula, the presidents of parties that make up the coalition and former governor Alckmin spoke.

Alckmin emphasized in his speech his criticism of Bolsonaro. “It is without a doubt the most irresponsible and incompetent government that Brazil has ever had,” he said. According to the former governor, Bolsonaro commits “barbarities”, has “no sensitivity” and says he defends the family, but “nobody has done more to ruin the stability of family life in this country”.

He also addressed Bolsonaro’s baseless suspicions of the electoral process and the unproven attacks on electronic voting machines. “Whoever alleges fraud has to prove it, and whoever doesn’t prove it has to be punished for the farce of accusing. Bolsonaro to leave for all the harm he has caused to the country”, he declared.