Lumena shocks followers by taking off her clothes to show shaving results: “It’s smooth”

Got attention! Lumena, digital influencer and former participant of Big Brother Brasil, left her followers with her heart in her hand this Friday afternoon (29). The reason? The muse posed without any clothes on her Instagram Stories.

+ Lumena manages to post the first uncensored intimate photo on Instagram: “Now go”

“Check waxing”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. In the click, Lumena Aleluia simply decides to dispense with all her clothes and show more of her good shape and simply enviable shape. Currently, the celebrity has already surpassed the mark of 557 thousand followers on her official Instagram.

“I think Lumena should post photos like this every day to cheer us up,” said a fan who came across the print on Twitter. “Look at that beautiful smile, you are perfect, woman”, pointed out another.

Lumena reveals attacks he received for making a profile on an adult platform

On her social networks, Lumena vented to her followers by commenting more about the attacks she received when she announced that she would start doing sensual rehearsals for an adult content platform. Of course, the muse who doesn’t mince words, has spoken out about the case.

“In a WORK day on a platform for adult content, I’ve already received more attacks than when I was at BBB… and I only have one thing to say: F*K IT!!!!!! I am a free and unimpeded woman”, wrote the former BBB.

Lumena also told more about an attack he received in his own home: “I’m just coming here to let you know that I’m going to be off for a little while. I woke up today with feces at my door, two bags of feces. I’ve cried a lot, I said I would try to talk to you without crying but it’s very difficult. The lawyer is being called, the businessman is already aware, I live alone and that’s what shakes me the most”.

