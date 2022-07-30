Maíra Cardi and Paulo André clash over Arthur Aguiar

Maíra Cardi and Paulo André chatted on social media after the repercussion of PA’s interview with the podcast “PodDelas”, in which the athlete explained the reason for the distance between him and Arthur Aguiar.

The beef between Arthur Aguiar’s wife and friend had exposure of prints of conversations on WhatsApp and Instagram, in addition to offenses and accusations.

Arthur did not want to comment on Paulo André’s interview, but Maíra Cardi went public to defend the version that she says is her husband’s.

The confusion started after Paulo André said on the podcast, that he invited Arthur Aguiar to his birthday party, which will be held on August 17, but was ignored by Maíra Cardi’s husband.

Knowing this, the influencer used her Instagram stories to talk about PA’s statements.

“I don’t know where you invited… Gone in your thoughts. You didn’t invite Arthur to your birthday, you and Arthur didn’t talk because you didn’t want to. Arthur sent you a message with his phone, you said you were going to call him and you didn’t,” Maíra said in a video.

Then Paulo André also used Instagram stories to deny Maíra. He gathered messages exchanged with Arthur on WhatsApp and in addition to talking, he posted the print showing the athlete actually sent the invitation to Arthur.

“I sent it to that number right there, po, I sent it Saturday at 4:50 pm. I recorded a screen for you to see”, says PA “How crazy, because the number is the same one that is there”, says Arthur. “Exactly. I don’t know what happened”, answers PA. “But anyway. Thanks for the invite, bro!”, says the actor. “But anyway, here it is. Take the family. Hugs”, concludes the athlete.

In a video, Paulo André said: “Everything could be resolved much better with a message than with mockery on the internet. I sent the invite, yes! It would be very brave of me to say something on a podcast that is not true. I do not know what happened. I didn’t realize that the message hadn’t reached him. I will leave the proof here for the people who are attacking me, who are offending me”.

“Today I had a wonderful day with my son and there are people saying that I am using my son to clean up the image, to divert the subject. I do not need this. And I will never use my son’s image to do something like that”, said PA.

Afterwards, Maíra returned to the stories and rebutting PA’s replica, she said that since the end of BBB 22, the athlete has not contacted Arthur. “I can’t stand Arthur anymore every day, he really asks: ‘Why doesn’t he talk to me?’ Because Arthur likes you, PA Even though you ignore him, he likes you,” she snapped.

“Arthur sent a message, saying a lot of things to PA, who likes him. The PA made some excuses and said he was going to call Arthur on WhatsApp. Obviously he never called, it never happened. Arthur never had his number. The PA treats Arthur like anyone else, he didn’t even give Arthur his number, he never looked for it”, said Maíra Cardi

“And then today, coincidentally [depois dela se pronunciar sobre], he decided to make sure if Arthur had received the invitation he sent, which Arthur did not receive. As he said himself, he hadn’t noticed that it wasn’t”, said Maíra.

“But it was a coincidence, it was today at almost 6 pm, two hours after I made my post saying that Arthur didn’t receive anything. In other words, how many months have passed and he hasn’t contacted Arthur?”, asked Maíra, who also sent a direct message to Paulo André: “You can not like whoever you want, you can do anything. But that’s how it is, you have to have the guts to come here, just like me, and slap your face. Say what you really think and not make a scene”.