Maíra Cardi skates with shorts that are too small and her butt ends up sticking out: “Everything is out”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/n3j7oujMKt0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/n3j7oujMKt0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/n3j7oujMKt0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/n3j7oujMKt0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Out of the house! Maíra Cardi, fitness muse and digital influencer, drove the public crazy this Saturday morning (30). The celebrity took the opportunity to make an inspiring publication on her Instagram and, of course, the muse’s good shape drew attention.

+ Maíra Cardi denies Paulo André about birthday invitation: “You have to have guts”

“Today I return to California, where I lived for 6 years! Where my brother, family and friends still live… where I started my dream that became my biggest company! @secavocerenove was “generated” there, I studied and dedicated myself to studies on food and mental health like never before. of publication.

“My son loves it there and he suffered a lot when I decided to get married and return to Brazil. Today I’ll be back to organize his return and maybe mine too. I want to show you how I lived, where I used to go, my favorite places, where it is and what I ate, my friends and my family. Ready to join me?” she asked.

Maíra Cardi talks about playlist of praises she listens to to have sex with Arthur Aguiar

During an interview with Globo, Maíra Cardi commented more about a shared playlist she listens to with Arthur Aguiar when they are going to have sex.

“Our lovemaking playlist is American, but praise sometimes doesn’t have to be the word God. Talking about love is talking about God. Through sex that life is generated, if God is not present, who is?”, said Maíra Cardi.

The digital influencer also spoke about the second chance she gave Arthur Aguiar: “We all made mistakes or were something we weren’t proud of. People have the right to change and be transformed”.

READ MORE ABOUT MAÍRA CARDI:

+ Francine Piaia recalls beef with Maíra Cardi on Big Brother Brazil: “I know offending”

+ After tattooing Maíra Cardi’s name, Arthur Aguiar posts video showing his wife’s reaction

+ After tattooing Maíra Cardi’s name, Arthur Aguiar posts video showing his wife’s reaction