Maria Bethânia’s marriage to João Vicente’s mother surprises the web after a video with a kiss goes viral

A video with Maria Bethânia celebrating in her homeland, in Santo Amaro, Bahia, ended up going viral in recent days on Twitter. One detail in particular caught the attention of netizens.

In the images, the singer appears giving a kiss on the mouth to the stylist Gilda Midani. Soon, there was also someone who revealed the artist’s marriage to the mother of actor and presenter João Vicente de Castro. “Lucky is João who has Bethânia as a stepmother”, said an internet user. “Didn’t know they were married,” said another, surprised.

Surprise has its reason for being. Not that the relationship is that recent. Now married, Maria Bethânia, 76, and Gilda Midani, 62, have been together since 2017. The marriage, although known in the artistic world, is taken with discretion by the two. Gilda is even responsible for some of the costumes used by the singer in her shows.

Maria Bethânia kisses the woman, the stylist Gilda Midani, in celebration in Santo Amaro Photo: reproduction/ twitter

João Vicente de Castro, who doesn’t miss a show in Bethânia, is the result of Gilda’s marriage to journalist Tarso de Castro, one of the founders of the newspaper “O Pasquim”, who died at the age of 49 in 1991. Afterwards, the stylist lived a decade-plus marriage to famous music producer André Midani, who died in 2019.

Maria Bethânia and her wife, stylist Gilda Midani Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Stylist Gilda Midani with her son, João Vicente de Castro Photo: Fábio Rossi

Stylist Gilda Midani Photo: Camilla Maia