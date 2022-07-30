Metallica Surprises Fans With ‘Stranger Things’ Scene At Lollapaloza Chicago; WATCH | Pop & Art

Scenes from ‘Stranger Things’ were shown in the middle of the band’s concert at the Lollapalooza Chicago music festival last Thursday (28). The images appeared during the presentation of the classic Master of Puppetsmusic that is part of the soundtrack of the science fiction series.
Fans – of the band and the series – went wild when scenes of the character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) playing the same song on guitar appeared on the festival’s screens.
The scene shown during the Metallica show is considered one of the most iconic of the fourth and final season of ‘Stranger Things’. Watch:
Backstage at the festival, actor Joseph Quinn, who gave life to the character Eddie, also met the members of Metallica.
the star touched Master of Puppets along with the band and even won an autographed guitar. Images of the meeting were shared by the band on Twitter.
Lollapalooza takes place this weekend in Chicago, USA.
Metallica shared on the networks the band’s meeting with the star of ‘Stranger Things’ — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter