Meteor shower: learn how to watch this Friday (29/7)

the meteor shower Delta Aquaridswhich began on July 21 and continues until August 10, will peak this Friday night (7/29), according to the American Space Agency (NASA).

Discovered in 1986 by Donald Machholz, the storm can be seen from 11pm to 4am. If the sky is clear, and if observed from rural areas away from intense urban lighting, the show gets even better.

The debris trail passes for the first time on Earth. Under ideal conditions – clear skies and little artificial lighting – about 20 shooting stars can be seen per hour. The end of the meteor shower will be on August 21st, until then, it will be more visible in the Southern Hemisphere.

According to information from the International Meteor Organization (IOM), the Moon could disrupt the spectacle. However, this Friday, the 29th, the Moon passes from the new to the crescent phase, that is, it will not be very visible from Earth yet.

NASA offers more recommendations for attending the event:

Patience, the eyes need to get used to the dark to really see meteors clearly. In about 30 minutes, they adapt.

The reference point for viewing is the constellation Aquarius, where meteors appear to come from.

Meteor rain

A meteor shower happens when the Earth is intercepted by some set of debris that has been broken up, i.e. a comet into several pieces.

What is called the peak of observation is precisely the moment when the Earth passes through the densest part of the wreckage, with the greatest amount of pieces.

According to NASA, about 40 tons of meteors fall to Earth every day, but most of this is trapped in the atmosphere.

Meteors that pass through the impact of the atmosphere are called meteorites, and every time this amount of meteorites increases, what we call a meteor shower occurs.

*internship under the supervision of the sub-editor Eduardo Oliveira