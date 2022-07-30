Mini games app PAYING up to BRL 140.00 via Pix for users? See how it works!

Recently, Brazilian youtubers, specialized in micro-task applications and income generation platforms, started to publicize the Word Master. In the videos, influencers claim that the mini-games app is paying more than R$140 a day – and that users can “withdraw instantly” and “receive payments via Pix”. The promises, as expected, caught the attention of many people. However, followers want to know: does the app really pay?

For those who want to profit on the internet in 2022, first of all, be careful. After all, countless micro-task apps and mini-games actually hide pyramid schemes and virtual scams. Would this be the case with Word Master? With that in mind, check out our review of the platform below, according to official information. See how to download the app, how users can earn money and their confidence level.

Word Master – Meet the mini games app

The Word Master mini game app is first available on the Play Store. Therefore, it is not necessary to use the registration link that youtubers share. In addition to directing to a third-party website, without the slightest security check, the link only serves to increase influencers’ profits. It is worth remembering that Word Master only works on phones with the Android operating system. So far, only 10,000 people have downloaded the app, which indicates that it is still a great novelty.

How to make money in Word Master?

The Word Master application is primarily a gaming platform. Thus, to earn money, users must play the app’s games, guarantee good scores, reach the minimum withdrawal amount, and eventually request payments. The game in question is a simple crossword puzzle. In other words: the users’ objective is to complete the secret words with the missing letters.

But after all: how to withdraw in the app? First of all, Word Master is an international app. Therefore, payments take place in dollars and gift cards from virtual stores. Therefore, the YouTubers’ promise of “withdrawals on Pix” is completely fraudulent. Word Master does not pay on Pix. Transfers are made via PayPal. Therefore, it can take from 24 hours to 7 business days to reach the users’ account.

Is Word Master Trustworthy? Does mini game app really pay?

On the Play Store, Word Master only secured a 3.2 rating (out of 5), which was considered terrible. The score, therefore, indicates that the app is untrustworthy. Users, according to app store reviews, agree. In the comments, the main complaints involve the huge amount of ads in the app and the difficulty to reach the minimum withdrawal amount and request payments. In short, everything suggests that Word Master is not worth it. Finally, see below some reports and draw your own conclusions.

“The proposal is good, but you can’t continue if you don’t improve the exuberant part of ads! Roulette is usually free! Now here it only runs 2 times and from there one ad after another!” – RV

“It’s no future because I don’t nominate anyone, so I have to stay months to get it. – Reinaldo.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sdl.wordmaster. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.