Ministry of Health confirms first death in Brazil from monkeypox

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Test tubes labeled “positive for Monkeypox virus”, which causes monkeypox



O Ministry of Health confirmed this Friday, 29, the first death by monkey pox in Brazil. The death occurred in a patient from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, who was hospitalized for monitoring of other serious clinical conditions, informed the State Health Department. This is a 41-year-old man who suffered from “low immunity and comorbidities, including cancer (lymphoma), which led to a worsening of the condition”. The cause of death was septic shock, aggravated by monkey pox. In all, another 44 cases were confirmed in the state, in addition to 130 cases under investigation and 02 cases classified as probable. Confirmation of the first death comes a day after the State of São Paulo confirmed three cases of the disease among children. According to experts, monkeypox is transmitted through the respiratory tract and its main symptoms are fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen glands, chills and exhaustion.

Currently, Brazil has about 1,000 infections with the disease, according to data from the Ministry of Health last Wednesday, 27th. The cases are divided as follows: São Paulo has the highest number of records, with 744 people infected, followed by of Rio de Janeiro, with 177 cases of monkeypox, as it is also called. Other Brazilian states account for less than 50 infections: Minas Gerais (44), Paraná (19), Federal District (15), Goiás (13), Bahia (5), Ceará (4), Santa Catarina (4), Rio Grande do South (3), Pernambuco (3), Rio Grande do Norte (2), Espírito Santo (2), Tocantins (1), Mato Grosso (1) and Acre (1).

THE World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox as a “global health emergency” last Saturday, the 23rd. Throughout the week, the entity said that the disease situation in Brazil is “worrying”, recommending that the authorities take cognizance of the emergency decree health and follow the temporary recommendations. First detected in humans in 1970, monkeypox cases are considered less dangerous and contagious than smallpox eradicated in 1980. Since the beginning of the year, however, an unusual increase in cases outside Central and African countries has been observed. West, where the virus is endemic, reach more than 70 countries with confirmed infections.