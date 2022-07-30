Ministry of Health confirms first monkeypox death in Brazil | Health

The Ministry of Health confirmed, this Friday (29), the first death from monkeypox (monkeypox) in Brazil.

The patient, a 41-year-old man with serious immunity problemswas hospitalized at Eduardo de Menezes Hospital, in Belo Horizonte, and died on Thursday (28).

The Secretary of State for Health of Minas Gerais, Fábio Baccheretti, said that the patient who did not survive was undergoing cancer treatment (lymphoma) and was immunosuppressed.

“It is important to highlight that he had important and serious, severe comorbidities, so that it does not lead to a great uproar in the population, thinking that the lethality is high. The lethality remains very low”, said the secretary.

This week, the city of São Paulo confirmed the first cases of the disease in children.

Monkeypox is spread from person to person by close contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding. (See more details about the broadcast).

The disease usually resolves on its own (is self-limiting) and symptoms usually last 2 to 4 weeks. Severe cases can occur, but monkeypox is far less lethal than human smallpox.eradicated in 1980.

In recent times, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the fatality rate of monkeypox has been around 3% to 6%; for larger smallpox, this percentage reached 30%.

The disease does not yet have a specific vaccine, but three existing vaccines against smallpox could be used to protect against monkeypox. Some countries are already applying one of them, but there is still no forecast of arrival in Brazil.

Until this Wednesday (27), Brazil had 978 confirmed cases of monkeypox, in 15 states and the Federal District:

Sao Paulo (744)

Rio de Janeiro (117)

Minas Gerais (44)

Paraná (19)

Federal District (15)

Goiás (13)

Bahia (5)

Ceará (4)

Santa Catarina (4)

Rio Grande do Sul (3)

Pernambuco (3)

Rio Grande do Norte (2)

Holy Spirit (2)

Tocantins (1)

Mato Grosso do Sul (1)

acre (1)

The numbers may vary in relation to those of the State Health Departments because of the time of notification to the ministry.

Initially, the Ministry of Health had informed that the patient who died this week was from Uberlândia (MG). Later, however, the government of Minas Gerais stated that the man was from Pará de Minas (MG), a municipality about 80 km from Belo Horizonte.

global health emergency

On Saturday (23), monkeypox was declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a “global health emergency”.

The decision could lead to greater investment in the treatment of the disease and advance the fight for vaccines, which are in short supply. In practice, the state of emergency forces health agencies around the world to increase preventive measures.

There are currently only two other health emergencies of this type: the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.