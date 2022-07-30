Ministry of Health orders 50,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine

The infectologist warned of the importance of avoiding contact with people who are part of risk groups. According to him, although there are few case studies involving pregnant women, the results are not good. “There is a high pediatric lethality. There is what we call vertical transmission, that is, the involvement of the fetus with serious damage: loss of placental structures and spontaneous abortions. With the little that is known, it is considered a serious obstetric disease . Suspected of being contaminated should be instructed to avoid contact with anyone who may be pregnant”, he warned.