Mirror dancer hit by screen could become quadriplegic

A dancer hit by a screen during the boyband Mirror’s Hong Kong concert could become a quadriplegic.

A medical source told the South China Morning Post that 27-year-old Mo Lee Kai-yin dislocated the third and fourth sections of her spine with the impact of the 16 m² LED screen. The artist also suffered lung and head injuries.

Mo Lee Kai-yin underwent overnight surgery and returned to the operating room for another eight-hour procedure. Doctors managed to stabilize the dancer’s spine, but he had to be intubated and his condition is critical.

According to the medical source, the recovery of limb movements depends on the renewal of their damaged nerves.

In addition to him, dancer Chang Tsz-fung, 29, was also hit, but to a lesser extent.

The boy band was performing on stage when one of the five screens came loose and fell on one of the 12 members of the Mirror. Soon after, the panel collapses and hits another that was moving away from the place. O show was stopped after the accident.

In the images, it is possible to see that the heavy canvas hits and knocks one of the dancers backwards against the floor, trapping him from below.

Also according to the South China Morning Post, preliminary investigations indicate that two metal cables that suspended the screen broke midway through the performance.

Videos posted on social networks show the moment of the big screen’s fall The scenes are strong. (see below).

Formed in 2018, the group Mirror had the members chosen in a reality show of talent in China, called “Good Night Show – King maker“.

