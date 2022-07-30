Monique Evans Shows Charming Clicks With Her Granddaughter Ayla: “Grandma Loves You”

Model Monique Evans delighted followers by showing some photos with her granddaughter, Ayla

Monique Evans (66) used social networks this Friday, 29, to share a very cute family moment. In her profile on Instagram, the model showed some records with her granddaughter, aylayour girlfriend, Cacá Werneckand the mother, maria da Conceição.

When sharing the photos, Monique spoke of the happiness of being with the family and also declared herself to her granddaughter, daughter of Barbara Evans (31) and Gustavo Theodoro (31), which also appear in the clicks. “Still about yesterday’s magical day… Family together!! @aylaclarktheodoro grandma loves you so much”if melted the granny owl.

This past Thursday, the 28th, Bárbara Evans showed the meeting between her daughter, Ayla, and her great-grandmother, Maria da Conceição. In the caption of the publication, the model celebrated the meeting of generations. “Four generations!! I love you!! Aylinha met Bisa, what a joy!”she wrote.

Check out the photos of Monique Alfradique with her granddaughter, Ayala:

face procedure

Monique Evans surprised netizens by showing before and after photos of the cosmetic procedure she had on her face. The model and presenter applied PDO threads, which give support to the tissues of the face, and impressed with the result. “The before and after putting the PDO threads with Dr. Mariana Laranja. No exaggeration, very natural. I’m super happy! Ah, notice the filling in the mouth, I loved it!”she said in the caption.

