Monkeypox: First death in Brazil is cause for concern? – 07/29/2022

Brazil recorded its first death from the monkeypox virus, which causes monkeypox, the Ministry of Health said on Friday (29). As of July 22, five people have died from the disease worldwide during the current outbreak, according to WHO (World Health Organization) data released yesterday. Of these, three occurred in Nigeria and two in the Central African Republic.

The entity has not yet commented on the victim in Brazil, which would be the first outside the African continent.

The death was recorded in the city of Uberlândia, in Minas Gerais. The patient was a 41-year-old man with low immunity and comorbidities, including cancer (lymphoma), which led to his condition worsening, according to a press release. He was hospitalized in a public hospital in Belo Horizonte, and was later taken to the CTI. Cause of death was septic shock, made worse by monkeypox.

The main symptom of monkeypox is the appearance of blisters, sores, irritations or pimples on the skin, especially on the genitals, anus, arms and face. According to the WHO, the disease is usually self-limiting (that is, it resolves spontaneously), with symptoms lasting 2 to 4 weeks.

However, severe cases can occur, especially among children and people with low immunity. The most serious conditions are related to the extent of exposure to the virus, the nature of the complications and the patient’s health status.

The most serious complications can include secondary infections, bronchopneumonia, sepsis, encephalitis and corneal infection with consequent loss of vision, according to the international body.

The WHO reports that the monkeypox case fatality rate has historically ranged from 0% to 11% in the general population and has been highest among young children. In recent times, the case fatality rate has been around 3% to 6%.

warning signal

For Clarissa Damaso, a virologist at the UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), the first death from monkeypox in Brazil reinforces the need for coordinated action around the world to prevent the spread of the disease, as directed by the international state of emergency decreed. by the WHO last Saturday (23).

“This death is a cause for concern, but it only intensifies a concern that is already being had with the increase in the number of cases”, evaluates the head of the Laboratory of Molecular Biology of Viruses and a member of the work group to fight monkeypox organized in the institution.

Alexandre Naime Barbosa, vice president of SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases), says that death is also an example of how the virus can trigger serious complications in the most vulnerable groups of the population.

“When the disease finds immunosuppressed people, such as patients with HIV, transplanted, undergoing chemotherapy, monkeypox can be fatal”, warns Barbosa, who is also a professor at Unesp (Universidade Estadual Paulista).

“This first death reinforces that it is dangerous to relativize monkeypox. It is not a disease that affects only Europe. Brazil has a significant number of cases of infection, and this is just the tip of the iceberg”, says the infectologist.

According to data from the portal Our World In Datathere are more than 18,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the world, spread across 78 countries.

In Brazil, the most recent bulletin from the Ministry of Health counted 1,066 infections. Most confirmations are in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Barbosa believes that fighting the disease needs to be “more assertive” in the country, with alerts to the population, training of health professionals and vaccination of the target audience.

The Ministry of Health is treating the disease as an outbreak, which happens when there is a sudden increase in the number of cases of a disease in a specific region. It is the first stage in the evolution of contagion, before epidemic and pandemic.

On Thursday (28), the ministry informed that it will set up a group to coordinate the response, with the participation of several health institutions, such as Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries), Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries), Saúde), Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and PAHO, the WHO arm in the Americas.

There is still no vaccine available against the disease in the country, but the ministry says it is negotiating the purchase of immunizations used to combat smallpox – eradicated since 1980, according to the WHO – for health workers and people in constant contact with this public.

forms of transmission

The main form of transmission of the monkeypox virus is close contact with the lesions that the condition causes on the skin. This is because the fluid inside the blisters caused by the disease, as well as the crust of the wounds, contain the pathogen and are therefore highly infectious.

The risk of person-to-person transmission through close contact with these lesions increases the longer and more intense the interaction, such as during sex. A study published last week in New England Journal of Medicinewhich evaluated 528 patients from 16 countries, found that 95% of infections occurred through sexual activity.

Infection also occurs through contact with respiratory secretions, ie saliva. According to the WHO, it is usually necessary to have face-to-face contact for a long time, as in kissing on the mouth.

Contact with newly contaminated objects is another possible route of transmission of monkeypox: sheets, clothes and towels, for example. Infected animals can also transmit the disease, but so far there is no evidence that the virus has found an animal reservoir outside Africa.

According to the WHO, transmission can also occur through the placenta from mother to fetus (which can lead to congenital smallpox) or during close contact during and after birth.

How to avoid contagion

In addition to avoiding contact with infected people, at the individual level it is also necessary to be aware of the presence of symptoms of the disease and seek medical attention as soon as possible to receive the diagnosis and prevent the chain of transmission of the virus.

The WHO advises the reduction of sexual partners to gays and bisexuals as prevention of the disease. That’s because most cases of monkeypox so far have been identified in the gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM) community, but the trend is for the virus to infect more and more people. that do not fit this initial profile.

The agency adds that anyone can contract or transmit monkeypox, regardless of their sexuality, and that “stigmatizing people because of an illness is never okay.”

In a press release, the SBU (Brazilian Society of Urology) and the SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases) also recommend that anyone with a suspicious clinical condition should maintain isolation and avoid sharing personal objects until the diagnosis is excluded or complete disappearance. of injuries.

Individuals who have had contact with infected people must also remain on alert and close surveillance, both so that they have assistance in case of illness and to avoid the wave of transmission.

“The current epidemic does not correlate with transmission from animals to humans. Therefore, any kind of attitude, much less cruelty towards animals, including monkeys, is not justified,” the statement reads.