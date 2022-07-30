Motorola Moto G32 launched with up to 6GB of RAM and Snapdragon 680 – All in Technology

Raju Singh

Motorola has made official a new entry-level mid-range smartphone, the Moto G32. It is built around a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate support. Still on the front, it houses a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

On the back, the Moto G32 works with a triple camera setup. In practice, it has a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. There is also support for Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and Wi-Fi 5 (ac) connectivity.

In terms of hardware, Motorola has added a Snapdragon 680 processor combined with 4/64GB and 6/128GB of RAM and native storage. In addition, there is a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

Main specifications:

  • Screen: IPS LCD 6.5″ FHD+ with 90 Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 680
  • RAM: 4GB or 6GB
  • Native Storage: 64GB / 128GB GB
  • Back camera: triple 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Frontal camera: 16 MP
  • Drums: 5,000mAh with 30W fast charging
  • Others: Bluetooth 5.2, support dual band WiFi, NFC, GPS
  • Operational system: Android 12 with MyUX interface.

The Moto G32 will initially be available in Europe for €210. However, it should arrive in Brazil within the next few weeks.

