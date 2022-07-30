Motorola S30 Pro appears at TENAA with OLED screen, up to 16 GB of RAM and more

Motorola is preparing for the official launch of the new X30 Pro and Razr 2022, but those who believe that the company is focusing only on these two flagships are mistaken. According to the latest information, the manufacturer is also working with the announcement of the Edge 30 Fusion.

This smartphone has already received a series of certifications and now it has been found in the TENAA database – a regulatory body similar to our Anatel. However, there is an interesting change: the name Edge 30 Fusion was changed to the Motorola S30 Pro.

Anyway, smartphones share the same numbering – XT2243-1 and XT2243-2.

TENAA’s preliminary data shows that the Motorola S30 Pro should be announced with 6.55-inch OLED screen which has FHD+ resolution and a rate of up to 120 Hz.