“Must have second surgery”

The actor used his social media to vent to his followers about the state of his daughter’s health.

During last night, Friday (29), the actor Juliano Cazarre used his social networks to update his followers about the health of his daughter, Maria Guilhermina. The young woman, who was born on June 21, 2022, suffers from a rare heart disease known as Ebstein’s Anomaly, which is why she has been hospitalized since she was born..

Even with a significant improvement in her medical condition, the little girl will need to undergo a second surgery, according to the actor, who plays the pawn Alcides, in the soap opera “Pantanal”. Also as reported by the famous, the baby has surprised doctors with her recovery.

“Our baby is fine, gaining weight and breastfeeding. She is surprising doctors with the speed of recovery. The issue is delicate, later on she must undergo the second surgery, which is the one that will repair her heart valve, which is the defective valve. But it’s okay, we already knew it would be like this. Pray for her, Maria Guilhermina”asked the father.

The actor took the opportunity to ask for prayers for his wife, Leticia, who remains in the hospital while he takes care of the children. “It’s worse for Letícia, who is in a hospital bed. Away from her small children, missing them, which she hadn’t been away for so long. I’m here taking care of the kids, the dogs, doing what I have to do”he said.