Nando Reis and Pitty perform unprecedented show at Espaço Unimed | SEGS

Two of the greatest Brazilian artists, Pitty and Nando Reis, have been working since last year on the project of a unique show, with which they will tour Brazil and, on Friday, September 23, arrive in São Paulo, at Espaço Unimed. Called “As Sua, as Minhas e as Nossas”, the tour will bring the two together singing songs from their repertoire, with new arrangements, reinterpretations and even unreleased songs.

This story began when Pitty sang a version of “Relicário” on the Saia Justa (GNT) program, of which she was one of the hosts. Nando listened and sent a message saying he was thrilled with the re-reading. Pitty teased him back: “Shall we do something together?” Then came the first partnership, the title song very samba old-school paulistano “Tiro no Coração”, recorded in 2021. And then came the uncontrollable desire to get together for this unprecedented tour.

The gerund PittyNando, as they joke, unites the two artists and the two bands on stage, presenting a setlist of more than 20 songs. “It won’t be two shows, but a single hybrid show, with a symbiosis of bands and repertoires”, says Pitty. “Just imagining being with Nando on stage in a joint show and sharing the genius, energy and originality of one of the greatest creators of Brazilian music (and rock!) is something that moves me right now. What a delight to bring these musical universes together! What world are we going to create with the combination of our songs? I feel facing a real Big Bang; the imminent sensation of the explosion of life ahead and sharing this unique and exclusive moment with the public” – he concludes.

Nando Reis is also excited. “Pitty is everything and more. An autonomous and authentic voice, it is not tied to anything other than its belief in freedom for being, in the uniqueness of swing, in the total high of universality. Joining her is like flipping the switch: the light comes on, the sound star shines. I’m with Pitty and I’m going all out, ‘PittyNando’ on that wave ”– he commented.

The band that will accompany them is composed of musicians who already play with one or the other: Martin Mendonça (guitar), Felipe Cambraia (bass), Daniel Weksler (drums), Alex Valey (keyboards) and Paulo Kishimoto (lap steel and percussion) , who also signs the musical direction alongside Pitty.

The setlist that they will present is a mix of songs by each one, with new arrangements and great hits: “All Star” (Nando Reis), “Máscara” (Pitty), “Do Seu Lado” (Nando Reis), “ Adora Me” (Pitty) and several other surprises.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online or at the Espaço Unimed box office.

About Unimed Space

Reopened in 2012, Espaço Unimed, the new name for Espaço das Américas, is established as the largest space for concerts, social and corporate events and fairs in São Paulo, with a capacity for 8 thousand people. 2011, ensuring comfort and well-being to the public. The new stage was developed to provide better visibility from all angles, which allows customers much more comfort for small and large shows.

Its contemporary architecture and decoration signed by the Spanish Carlos Viqueira, offer innovative solutions that provide flexibility and sophistication to attend and transform events into great events.

Among the main differentials of the house is its easily accessible location, close to the Barra Funda subway station and major avenues, in addition to the versatility in assuming different layouts and configurations. In the internal structure, there is a sumptuous entrance hall with capacity for 1000 people, a main hall with approximately 3,500m², five screens with frontal projection, central air conditioning, four bars, two cabins with exclusive bathrooms and four comfortable dressing rooms with a living room. In addition, Espaço Unimed has its own buffet and industrial kitchen that develops specific menus for each event, with the capacity to serve up to 4,000 simultaneous dinners.

