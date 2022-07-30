neighbors cite hunger and calls for help

The 22-year-old woman released yesterday by the PM from a private prison along with her mother and her 19-year-old brother, came to eat a banana that was offered to her with the skin, in addition to cookies fallen from the floor, reported the victims’ neighbors, residents of Guaratiba, in the west of Rio de Janeiro, who witnessed the rescue and were amazed by the unhealthy and hungry situation of the trio.

Neighbor Maiara da Silva, 29, said that the trio’s release was shocking for those who accompanied them. “The girl shocked me a lot. She ate a banana, peel and all, she ate what fell on the floor. The mother had the boy on her lap and she even fell with him from so much weakness. Despite all this, the children smiled”, told the neighbor, highlighting the happiness of being freed.

The mother and two children were victims of false imprisonment for 17 years by the husband and father of the young couple. He was arrested on the spot.

To UOLMaiara remembered that she was still a child the last time she saw her family on the street.

“I remember seeing them on the street a few times, but I was still a kid. They looked like a normal couple. After a while they didn’t leave the house anymore and I never saw them again, but we knew they were in the house.”

Another neighbor, Viviane Alves, said that it was common to hear loud music coming from the family’s property. For her, music was to drown out the sound of abuse.

“The loud sound was so that no one could hear the woman’s requests for help, the sound of the evil he did to the family. Their departure was a very sad scene. It was deplorable”, lamented the resident.

Request for help

The neighbors also reported that when they became aware of the case, they called the Public Power, but that nothing had been done until the PM arrived yesterday at the scene. Neighbor Sebastião Gomes, 72, said that he found the woman at the gate and that she reported that the family was hungry.

The place where the man kept his family prisoner did not have basic infrastructure and was considered unhealthy by the police. Image: Reproduction/Military Police

Last Wednesday (27), the resident bought bread for them, but later learned from his wife that her husband had thrown it away.

“The woman was at the door asking for help. The bread I bought, the woman told me that he threw it all away and that everyone was not eating. Yesterday, everyone here called the police”.

Young looking like children

Captain William of the Military Police, responsible for the rescue, told the UOL that the couple’s children were found tied up and that despite their age, they both looked like children due to the subhuman treatment to which they were subjected. The house where the family lived was described as unhealthy and without conditions for housing.

“We arrived at the scene after an anonymous tip and found the children tied up. Our understanding at the time was that they were children. The boy was on the woman’s lap. We only knew their age when we saw their records” .

The documents were found at the property. Due to the family’s poor health situation, the SAMU (Mobile Emergency Care Service) was called. According to the Municipal Health Department, the three had severe malnutrition and dehydration. According to the folder, “they are stabilized and receiving all the necessary clinical care, in addition to the monitoring of social and mental health services”.

Also according to the PM captain, the man arrested at the scene reported that he was a worker and claimed that his children had psychological problems and therefore needed to be tied up. He was arrested and charged with the crimes of torture, false imprisonment and ill-treatment.

Sought after, the direction of the Alkindar Soares Pereira Filho family clinic reported that it notified the suspected abuse in 2020 to the Guardianship Council of the region. The Guardianship Council said that it has been following the case for two years and that the Public Ministry and the police were called, but nothing has been done so far.

Sought, the MP said that he became aware of the facts in March 2020 and that he was informed by the Guardianship Council that the body “had taken all relevant measures, especially regarding the news of the facts to the 27th Battalion of the Military Police and the Civil Police, even generating an occurrence record with a view to ceasing the practice of the crime of false imprisonment” and that “there was no further information in the sense that the violence had not been stopped, which is why the subsequent action of the Council of Guardianship and the protection network”.