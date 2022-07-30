Neil Gaiman explains why the movie never happened

The Sandman comics had a film adaptation in development for years, which never got off the ground. It was in production and would star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who left the project before it was cancelled.

participating in Jake’s Takesthe creator of sandman and now producer of the TV series, Neil Gaiman, revealed that the film did not happen due to the little screen time that was available to adapt the work.

Second Gaimanwho participated in the development of the film in its last years until the project’s cancellation, several versions of the script were written, but all ended up not having much meaning, as much of the essence of his work had to be put aside due to commercial execution time. for a film project.

“The problem is, we have 3,000 pages of history, and trying to squeeze that into a two-hour movie meant you would throw away anything that made Sandman interesting, made him work, and made him human. In this way, we would deliver something that would mean nothing. So that’s what happened several times while the Sandman scripts were being written.” – Said Gaiman.

sandman arrives on Netflix on August 5th, and the main cast is formed by:

Tom Sturridge (Rock Pirates) as Morpheus

(Rock Pirates) as Morpheus Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Roderick Burgess, a charlatan, blackmailer and magician.

(Game of Thrones) as Roderick Burgess, a charlatan, blackmailer and magician. Gwendoline Christie (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Lucifer.

(Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Lucifer. Boyd Holbrook (Logan) as Corinthian, a nightmare created by Morpheus himself in sandman to represent all that is most perverse in human nature.

(Logan) as Corinthian, a nightmare created by Morpheus himself in to represent all that is most perverse in human nature. Vivienne Acheampong (The Witches) as Lucienne, one of Morpheus’ most trusted associates.

(The Witches) as Lucienne, one of Morpheus’ most trusted associates. Asim Chaudhry (Wonder Woman 1984) and Sanjeev Bhaskar (Unforgotten) as Abel, “the first victim,” and Cain, “the first predator,” respectively.

(Wonder Woman 1984) and Sanjeev Bhaskar (Unforgotten) as Abel, and Cain, respectively. Mason Alexander Park as Desire;

as Desire; Donna Preston as Despair;

as Despair; David Thewlis as John Dee;

as John Dee; Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall;

as Lyta Hall; Stephen Fry as Gilbert;

as Gilbert; Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven;

as Matthew the Raven; Joely Richardson like Ethel Cripps;

like Ethel Cripps; Niamh Walsh as the young Ethel Cripps;

as the young Ethel Cripps; Kyo Ra as Rose Walker;

as Rose Walker; Sandra James Young like Unity Kincaid;

The creator of the original work, Neil Gaimanwrote the pilot episode alongside David Goyer and Allan Heinberg.

Meanwhile, the authorship of the remaining ten episodes will only be Heinberg, who also assumes the role of showrunner.

the HQ of sandman lasted 75 issues (from 1989 to 1996), telling the story of Dream (also known as Morpheus), an ancient and powerful being who is the embodiment of dream and imagination. He is one of the Endless, a group of seven brothers that includes Delirium, Desire, Destruction, Despair, Fate and Death.