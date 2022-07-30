Netflix will now charge more for using accounts in more than 1 household

On Monday, July 18, it was announced by Netflix that an extra charge would be established for users from five Latin American countries who had been using their accounts in more than one “house”, according to a statement released by the streaming giant.

Therefore, Netflix customers in Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic who access the service in more than one household will have to pay an additional fee, which can vary between US$1.70 and US$2.99, according to country.

Depending on the type of subscription, the service can be accessed in up to three different additional homes. According to company information, the platform can also be accessed while traveling through tablets, notebooks or cell phones.

In March of this year, 2022, Netflix launched a membership addition feature, which is already active in Peru, Chile and Costa Rica, with projections of later launching a residence addition alternative in Argentina, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Regarding our country, the information we have from the company was that Brazil would not be included in the list of countries in which the extra housing rule will be adopted. According to Similarweb, a digital media market analysis company, over the past three years Netflix has lost almost 25% of its streaming traffic to other similar platforms.

Since Netflix lost its customers for the first time in 10 years, cancellations have continued to climb, reaching at least 1.7 million canceled subscriptions in April, according to company data.