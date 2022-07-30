Neto demands punishment for Gabigol and Arrascaeta: ‘Flamengo thinks he’s in charge of football’

Neto was disgusted with the performance of referee Luiz Flávio de Oliveira in the game between Flamengo and Athletico-PR for the Copa do Brasil. During the program “Os Donos da Bola” this Friday, the presenter of the Band demanded a punishment for Gabigol and Arrascaeta.

+ Ranking lists the best South American teams of the moment; see top 20

– In a Flamengo game, a person died in the Maracanãzinho gym. Did you forget about it? Flamengo thinks they rule football. It doesn’t send anything. By the way, the STJD should punish Gabigol and Arrascaeta. The biggest shame is the VAR. Luiz Flavio, you need to stop being a referee – fired Neto.

Last Wednesday’s game was marked by controversial bids and complaints from the referee. Despite David Luiz’s expulsion, many fans and journalists claimed that Gabigol, Fernandinho and Arrascaeta should also have received a red card. An unmarked penalty for Léo Pereira also generated a lot of revolt on social media.

+ Neto criticizes Neymar and asks for two Flamengo players in the World Cup

The return game between Athletico-PR and Flamengo is scheduled for August 17, at 9:30 pm, at Arena da Baixada. A draw takes the decision to penalties, and both clubs need a win to qualify.