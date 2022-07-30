New Aerolíneas 737 MAX plane draws attention as it passes a few meters above the ground

The low pass of the 737 MAX, in the video scene below





Videos that began to be shared on social networks this week draw attention to show the newest plane of the company Aerolíneas Argentinas making a passage a few meters from the ground.

The plane seen in the recording below is the Boeing 737 MAX 8 registered under the registration LV-KEJ, which has just received the livery of the Argentine airline and is soon to enter commercial operation.





As reported by the website Aviacionline, this 737 MAX was originally going to be delivered to Belavia, from Belarus, however, due to sanctions on the country due to the war in Ukraine, the equipment could not be delivered, ended up being redirected by the leasing company. to Aerolineas Argentinas.

The plane is new, with only about 30 hours of flight time, and was painted at Fábrica de Aeronaves Argentina (FAdeA), located in Córdoba.

#FAdeA | La Fábrica Argentina de Aviones “Brigadier San Martín” #Cordoba started with the painting works of the new Boeing 737 MAX de @Aerolineas_AR ✈️🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/QRQKftCtIq — Ministry of Defense (@MindefArg) July 27, 2022

The flight history captured by online tracking platforms shows that the LV-KEJ left the Boeing factory in the United States on June 24 and arrived at Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires on the 25th, after a technical stop in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Then, on July 11, it was transferred to the airport in Cordoba, where the facilities of the Military Aviation School and FAdeA are located, and took off again with its new livery this Thursday, July 28.

The jet departed at runway 20 and then returned to the plane in the same direction as the takeoff, then proceeding to Ezeiza, where it will still undergo modifications in its interior before being inserted into the company’s commercial network.

Image: RadarBox



