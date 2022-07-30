New Chevrolet S10 will be the same as Colorado, but with changes

For Brazil, the new national Chevrolet S10 will have changes in the front bumper, otherwise it will be identical to the new Colorado reveals in the United States

General Motors unveiled the new generation of Colorado in the United States. The American model had its unified project for the development of the new S10. In Brazil, the debut of the new generation of the S10 pickup will be in the first half of 2024, which will debut as a 2025 line.

Despite the unification of the projects, the new Brazilian S10 will have exclusive aesthetic details on the front and rear bumpers, basically the moving parts.

Photo | Chevrolet/Disclosure – Colorado anticipates the look of the new generation of the S10 that will arrive in Brazil in 2024

Despite keeping the GMT31XX-2 platform, the new S10 received a completely renewed body. At the front, the new hood left the truck with the front end higher. The bumper is with more aggressive lines leaving the new S10 with a look reminiscent of Silverado. The headlights are very thin and have a well-cut design.

On the side, the new S10 has fuller and more pronounced front and rear fenders. The doors have a very accentuated crease at the bottom, the front seems to have a shape very similar to the current line, and the rear door has a more straight design where the body meets the bucket.

The bucket cover of the new generation of the S10/Colorado repeats the bulge of the fenders and is well highlighted. The lanterns continue with a vertical design, but received a small detail as if it were a letter “B”.

Inside, the new Colorado, sister of the new S10, has a new steering wheel, floating multimedia center that is integrated with the instrument panel. The center console is high and there is electronic parking brake.

Motor

The 2025 Chevrolet S10 should keep the 2.8 Turbo diesel engine that, in current numbers, yields a power of 200 hp and torque of 51 kgfm. However, as it is a modern engine, destined for the American market, the brand can improve it and get some extra horsepower and torque.

4×4 traction will be maintained. The engine will continue to be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic.

Photo | Chevrolet/Disclosure – Chevrolet Colorado and S10 will be the same model, but in Brazil the pickup will have changes in the bumper

