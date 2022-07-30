New system will make it easier to change health plans

The government and the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) intend to launch a new platform within 90 days, which should speed up portability between health plans.

The initiative is part of the project called open healtha system to stimulate competition in the private health sector inspired by the open bankingalready in operation in the banking segment.

Created in February, the group, led by Ministry of Health to take off the paper open health, released this Friday, 29, the final report of the work. After analyzing three proposals, a model was chosen through which ANS will centralize information on beneficiaries and plans, as well as all portability procedures.

“The beneficiary will be able to do in a few clicks what currently takes at least 30 days to happen”, said the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Daniel Pereira, to the newspaper. Economic value. “Currently, the procedure is quite complex and few people can do it”, he added.

By the model chosen by the group, the beneficiary will start the portability or contracting process after researching and selecting the destination plan and consenting to the sharing of their data. The ANS system then automatically notifies the origin and destination operators so that they can send the necessary data to the platform to complete the operation. One of the reasons for choosing this proposal was the shorter implementation time and lower cost.

The government’s bet is that the popularization of the system will help to increase competition between plans and, consequently, reduce costs for beneficiaries.

In addition to the Ministry of Health and ANS, the working group included the participation of representatives from the Ministry of Economy and the Central Bank (BC).