Neymar does not guarantee if he will play another World Cup after Qatar

Shirt 10 of the Brazilian team, Neymar is the team’s great reference for the dispute of the World Cup in Qatar, which takes place between the months of November and December 2022. The 30-year-old star puts the tournament as a priority and does not guarantee if he will be in the 2026 World Cup.

“I can’t guarantee you that I’ll play another Cup. I don’t know, but I want to play as if it were the last one”, said the shirt 10 of Paris Saint-Germain to ‘Jornal Nacional’, this evening.

“I want to play this Cup, dedicate myself to it, because I’m sure we have the potential to go very far”, pointed out the star of the selection.

Neymar has been one of the main players of the national team since he debuted with the yellow shirt in 2010. With Tite, the striker appears frequently in the squad and is taken for granted in the squad that will compete in the World Cup in Qatar.

In an interview with the podcast “Podpah”, the coach of the Brazilian team said that Neymar is a reference for the younger ones. “Today he is a leader, absolutely, yes. Even to share protagonism with players who have this same characteristic, the one against one, the dribble, the dribble, the personal bid, the pen, the reel, where it’s from the intuition and the talent, like Vini Jr, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Antony”, said the captain.

O UOL also recently showed that the shirt 10 has become a leader and adviser to the rookie players of the selection thanks to his approachable and playful way. Vini Jr, Rodrygo and Richarlison are some of the players directly influenced by the PSG forward.