Nissan Move is a subscription service with Versa from R$2,400

Nissan announced yesterday (28) its new vehicle subscription program. According to the automaker, the idea is to win over a younger audience, who thinks of the car more as a service than as a good.

Nissan Move, as the program is called, is now available in 9 Brazilian cities, including the main capitals: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Macaé, Curitiba, Vitória, Joinville, Goiânia, Porto Alegre and Salvador. The service works with contracts of 12, 18, 24 and 36 months, with a mileage limit of 1,000, 1,500 and 2,000 km per month. Remembering that the limit is only counted at the end of the period.

The entire service can be hired online, on the automaker’s website or on the Nissan Move website. In addition, the customer will not even need to go to the dealership to pick up his vehicle, if he pays for the home delivery option. THE Nissan highlights its optional packages as one of the strengths of its program. The other two available are Franchise Insurance and Financial Protection.

In the first, the automaker will reimburse the customer, in case he needs to trigger the insurance and pay the deductible. With Financial Protection, Nissan will pay some monthly fees in cases of unemployment, death, disability or incapacity.

All services are already included in the packages and the installments have a fixed price. All plans, regardless of the duration and mileage limit chosen, already include maintenance, document management, insurance and 24-hour assistance, which are usually optional in other subscription models, according to the company. This generates stability in monthly fees, which do not vary in value throughout the contract.

Nissan expects to put into circulation at least 2,000 subscription cars, which will not have a purchase option at the end of the contract. The brand offers all its models (Versa, Kicks, Frontier and Leaf) in all versions.

Prices vary by vehicle and type of contract. Subscribing to a Versa Sense CVT (entry version), for example, for 24 months with a mileage limit of 1,000 km/month is starting with a monthly fee of R$ 2,409. Kicks Advance CVT, with the same mileage limit and 36 months, costs R$2,889.

Nissan Move is being deployed in partnership with RCI Serviços and the automaker said it plans to soon expand it to other cities in the country.

Waiting for the rental car to be delivered

In a quick look at the Nissan Move website it is possible to configure all the details of the contract and also check how long the wait will be until the car is delivered to the customer. Considering São Paulo, the wait for the Nissan Versa Sense is estimated at 105 days. For most versions of Frontier and Leaf, it goes up to 122 days. The shortest delivery time is for Kicks Advance CVT with Pack Plus: 27 days.

