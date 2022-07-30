Nissan Move: subscription car service debuts in Brazil

Following the market trend, the Nissan launched a subscription car service which is available for all models currently marketed by the automaker in Brazil. The novelty, announced this Friday (29), starts operating in nine cities.

Entitled “Nissan Move”, the program offers flexible plans, lasting 12, 18, 24 and 36 months, each of which can be combined with a different mileage package — 1,000, 1,500 or 2,000 km driven monthly. The subscription covers various day-to-day costs.

The amount paid each month includes 24-hour assistance services (towing, locksmith, tire change, battery charging, etc.), maintenance costs, documentation and taxes. The monthly fee also covers the payment of insurance against theft, robbery, fire and collisions.

Several automakers have invested in car subscription programs.Source: Shutterstock

With online contracting, the Nissan car subscription service it also allows the use of the rented car by unlimited drivers. According to the manufacturer, there is no extra charge to share driving the vehicle.

How much?

The monthly fee for the Nissan Move varies according to the desired model and the personalization of the plan, such as the duration of the contract and the mileage chosen. A Nissan Versa Sense CVT with a 24-month subscription and 1,000 km per month, for example, has a monthly fee of R$2,409.

The subscription to the Kicks Advance CVT model, in the 36-month, 1,000 km plan, starts at R$2,889 per month. It is possible to know the available plans and make the simulation on the automaker’s website.

Initially, the Nissan car subscription is available in the cities of São Paulo (SP), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Macaé (RJ), Salvador (BA), Vitória (ES), Goiânia (GO), Joinville (SC), Curitiba (PR) and Porto Alegre (LOL). The Japanese brand’s subscription car program should arrive in other locations soon.