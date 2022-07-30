Niterói hosts great events this weekend!

» “Vivá Cia de Dança” pays tribute to Dorival Caymmi, at the Municipal Theater

Theatro Municipal de Niterói receives on July 29, Friday, at 7 pm, the Vivá Cia de Dança, with the show “Sobre as Ondas do Mar”.

It is a dance and theater musical, with live songs, which is freely inspired by the works of MPB icon Dorival Caymmi. Conception and artistic direction by Carlos Fontinelle and, in the cast, Vivá Cia de Dança.

The presentation on stage reveals an aesthetic leaning over the sea – the movement of water and nets –, in addition to the fishing life, with an inference to the artist.

The montage reflects life through images and questions of the fisherman, about his craft and his feelings. “Sobre as Ondas do Mar”, in the theater, is configured as a dive into the sea of ​​dance, poetry and music.

More than a sung ballet, Sobre as Ondas was inspired by the song ‘O Mar’, by Caymmi, starting from there its main dramaturgical vein. The show presents Pedro and Rosa on stage, embracing the narrative of this song. The sea becomes the poetic setting of the issues that permeate the couple’s life and leads the viewer to questions and different perspectives on life together, in its most extreme aspects of attachment, surrender, loss and cycle continuity.

The play also deals with expectations, submission, desires and love as a wave flow, thinking about the movement of the body and the human capacity to launch and go back in relation to feelings.

Vivá Cia de Dança debuted on the scene in 2012. It presents a more concise identity and defends new concepts of movement and aesthetics.

Datasheet

General Direction and Choreography: Carlos Fontinelle

Conception and Screenplay: André Sigom

Soundtrack: Bruno Costa

Art Direction and Visagismo: Giselle Leal and Fontinelli Artistic Creations

Lighting: Mauro Carvalho

Light Operator: Rodrigo Villalobos

Actors/Singers: André Sigom and Giselle Leal

Musicians: Fabio Aquino and Flávio Pacheco

Dancers: Adriana Bastos, Beatriz Tosta, Diana Rosa, Diego Endrigo, Erick Simões, Gabriela

Cidade, Gabriela Pierri, Marina Nogueira, Priscila Tanuri, Raphael Rodrigues and Thiago Santiago.

Health protocols:

It is necessary to present proof of vaccination up to date, in printed or digital format, accompanied by a photo document. The use of masks by the public is optional during their stay on the premises of the theater.

Service

Viva Cia de Dança | About the Waves of the Sea

Date: Friday, July 29, 2022

Time: 20h

Duration: 60 min

Age Rating: Free

Admission: BRL 50.00

Location: Municipal Theater of Niterói

Address: Rua XV de Novembro, 35, Centro, Niterói

Tel: 3628-6908

BOX OFFICE

Sympla – online sales.

Tickets are also on sale at the theater box office.- cash, credit/debit cards and Vale Cultura are accepted

Hours of Operation:

Show days – Wednesday to Sunday, from 2pm until the start of the show.

Days without show – Wednesday to Friday, from 2 pm to 6 pm.

» Teatro Popular opens space for the show “Adolescents Sim, e Dai?”

In a single performance on Sunday, July 31, on the stage of the Oscar Niemeyer Popular Theater, the theater group of Becs Model will stage the children’s play “Adolescents Sim, e Dai?”. The event is organized by the Municipal Secretary of Culture (SMC) and the Niterói Art Foundation (FAN).

The story is based on real facts, portraying various aspects of contemporary society, social and personal ethics, rights and duties of citizens, family life, linguistic education, without being attached to human individualism, but not forgetting the playful character. Thus, it shows the adolescent universe and its peculiarities.

Becs Model has been training actors for over twenty years. It invests and supports new talents, training qualified professionals for the market, encouraging culture.

Datasheet

Choreographic design and direction: Rayanne Marinho

Cast: Clara Gouveia, Marcos Lee, Jéssica Gomes, Larissa Gomes, Fabio Silvestre, Rosy Silva, Victor Affonso, Julia Azeredo, Julia Menezes, Raphael Baesso, Leticia Braga.

Soundtrack: Rayanne Marinho

Costume designer: Tais Vasconcelos

Lighting: Iury Maues

Scenario: Ariele Martins

Executive Producer: Rozi Marinho – Becs Model

Service

Event: Show “Teenagers Yes, So What?”

Dates and Times: Sunday, July 31 at 7pm

Duration: 50min

Admission: R$ 20 (full) | BRL 10 (half)

Sales website: www.sympla.com

Age rating: 14 years

Location: Oscar Niemeyer Popular Theater

Address: Rua Jornalista Rogério Coelho Neto, s/n – Centro, Niterói

Phone: (21) 2719-9900

» “Confusion in the Flower Convent – ​​satire” is staged at Sala Nelson

On July 31, Sala Nelson Pereira dos Santos presents, at 8:30 pm, the show “Confusion in the convent of flowers – a satire”, from the Mauriarte social project, which caters to maturity.

The play talks about the little ladies, not as holy as they seem, survivors of a convent far from the center of any city. They go through financial problems and live on soup every day. With the help of Monsignor Lirio, these ladies receive financial aid, donated by a lady who will travel around the world and see a light at the end of the tunnel. In return, they have to take care of a young rebel and make her a novice, not even knowing if she wants to live in seclusion. This is just one more of the confusions that happen in this unconventional convent.

The public will have doubts about who really is a nun in this venue and the show will have an unexpected outcome.

Datasheet:

Production: Tzo Productions.

Text: Renato Tozo Sampaio.

Directed by: Mery Cardoso.

Assist production: Ramon Guimarães.

Costumes: Irene Rocha.

Dressing room: Edilar Marins.

Scenarios: Renato Tozo Sampaio and Luiz Carlos (Tuca).

Sound design preparation: Douglas de Castro

Light Operation: Tyago Fontenele.

Cast:

Ana Storni, Helena Bergara, Irene Rocha, Julianna Cormack, Juliana de Moraes, Lara Paixão, Marina Bias, Marli Silvino, Nalu Tavares, Regina Anjos, Renata Barbosa, Rita Agra, Rogério Araújo

Special guest actress: Libya Busquet.

Service:

Event: Confusion in the Convent of Flowers – the satire

Date: Sunday, July 31, 2022

Time: 8:30 pm

Sales link: https://site.bileto.sympla.com.br/salanelsonpereira/

Admission: BRL 40 (full) – BRL 20 (half)

Indicative Rating: 16 years

Location: Nelson Pereira dos Santos Room

End: Av. Viscount of Rio Branco, 880 – São Domingos

» Paths of Darwin Themed Tour – Saturday 30th July 2022

The Niterói Rural Park will carry out the Thematic Visit to the Darwin Paths, which is considered a light trail, with 3 km in length, integrating the visit to the spring trail and the headquarters of the Serra da Tiririca State Park.

The meeting point will be at Parque Rural de Niterói (Rua São Sebastião s/n – Engenho do Mato, Niterói – RJ), at 8 am. Important: Light clothes, sunscreen, repellent, fruit or light food and a water bottle.

🏃🏻‍♀️ Make your registration now through the link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1vv1AJ4SI-C6KgDjMMaMwuiEl23tpoApubnp04UpUVaY/viewform?edit_requested=true

Limited spots!

» “Popular Stage” takes place at the Oscar Niemeyer Popular Theater

The “Palco Popular” project will have its second edition on July 31, Sunday, at 5 pm, with free admission, celebrating the International Day of Black Latin American and Caribbean Women. It is an open-air show, at the back of the Oscar Niemeyer Popular Theater. The purpose of the project is to privilege the artist of the local musical culture, with greater public interaction. The event is organized by the Municipal Secretary of Culture (SMC) and the Niterói Art Foundation (FAN).

This Sunday’s program celebrates diversity and supports the presence of more black artists in the cultural sectors with three talented women in the musical environment. DJ Kora opens the “party”, which also includes Krika – singer, rapper and songwriter, who recently released her debut album ‘Cartas na mesa’. Closing the program, in the best soul style, singer Ella Fernandes – finalist of the Draft Mood Fm Contest.

The event rescues the architect Oscar Niemeyer’s idea of ​​an external stage facing the people’s square, adhering to the city and accessible, mixing and promoting local and popular culture along with the most beautiful sunset in Niterói and which paints the architecture. The choice of space aims to promote greater interaction and integration between the public that spends their afternoons at Caminho Niemeyer and Teatro Popular.

About the Oscar Niemeyer Popular Theater

Second city in the world with the largest number of works designed by the architect Oscar Niemeyer, surpassed only by Brasília, Niterói houses, in a land by the sea, an architectural complex of popular character with the objective of promoting art and culture, with buildings which, together with the MAC, form a path along the edge called the Niemeyer Path. Among the eight facilities, one of them is the Oscar Niemeyer Popular Theater.

Oscar Niemeyer liked to play with sounds in his works. The Popular Theater was built in the shape of a half moon, a mixture of glass and concrete. With capacity for 460 people, a unique work, with countless architectural details, this is the Teatro Popular. The building has a wavy shape on the roof, which, seen from above, resembles the shape of the waves of the sea. With a brilliant innovation by the architect, in a unique infrastructure of stage, dressing rooms and technical resources, there is a reversible stage, which can be used by an indoor audience or open to a square, hosting outdoor shows for up to 10,000 people. The building’s facade displays ceramics with drawings by Niemeyer, which show female forms and make an analogy to the curves of the theater itself.

Service

Event: Popular Stage

Date: Sunday, July 31, 2022

Time: 5pm

Free classification

Free entrance

Location: Oscar Niemeyer Popular Theater

Address: Rua Jornalista Rogério Coelho Neto, s/n – Downtown

