Nubank promotion with prizes of R$ 100 is a scam? Find out now!

O Nubank is performing a promotion with prizes snapshots for your customers. At least that’s the rumor that has been circulating on social media about the new digital bank campaign, which will also have a grand raffle of R$50,000.

Many people were suspicious when they found out about the news, since there is no shortage of examples of scams using the name of the fintech. The good news is that the promotional campaign is real, and it actually releases values ​​in the form of vouchers.

Nubank Life Voucher

The Vale-Vida promotion started on June 13 and runs until November 30, 2022 for users of Nubank Vida, the digital bank’s life insurance. To participate, simply own or purchase the product and accept the terms and conditions in the app.

The participant must answer the questions of the “Quiz da Vida” to compete for the vouchers from R$30 to R$100. There are two monthly chances to win.

In addition to the smaller prizes, the bank will also hold monthly raffles for amounts between R$1,000 and R$6,000. At the end of the campaign, a grand raffle will pay R$50,000 to a lucky customer.

How to participate?

See the step-by-step guide to start running for the Vale-Vida: