Numbers get worse and Brasileirão has increase in changes and game time stopped: the balance of VAR | statistical spy

Water divider. The 1st round of the Brasileirão should serve as a learning experience for the referees to avoid “absurd mistakes”, as Wilson Seneme himself classified. The speech of the president of the CBF Arbitration Commission matches the worst numbers in this 1st round of the Brazilian Championship.

There were 91 decision changes in the first 190 games. A 17% increase in the number of decision changes from the 1st round of 2021 when 78 were recorded. Below is the number of times the field decision has changed in the 1st round since the video referee was implemented:

2022 – 91, 33 of which by electronic point (46%) and 58 with video access (54%)

2021 – 78, 35 of which by electronic point (45%) and 43 with video access (55%)

2020 – 95, 38 of which by electronic point (40%) and 57 with video access (60%)

2019 – 95, 35 of which by electronic point (37%) and 60 with video access (63%)

Average game time stopped for VAR analysis increased 21% in 2022

The average time of game paralyzed for the video referee to act was 1 minute and 30 seconds. That’s 15 seconds more than last year, which represents an increase of 21%. Check the year-over-year average minutes at the end of each shift:

2022 – 1min30s (09h43min11s in the sum of the 387 moves)

2021 – 1min15s (08h12min40s in the sum of the 395 moves)

2020 – 1min18s (10h18min49s in the sum of 475 moves)

2019 – 1min35s (09h06min55s in the sum of the 345 moves)

– We notice that there was a worsening in the main indicators of arbitration performance. The amount of decision changes and downtime, not only worsened compared to 2021, but returned to levels when VAR was implemented in 2019. That this is bad news for this new management of arbitration, which needs to turn on the red alert because complaints and pressure in the second round tend to increase a lot – warned Sandro Meira Ricci, referee commentator at Globo.

– The positive point is that I see a genuine effort by the CBF Referees Commission in an attempt to improve the performance of referees. work at statistics with intelligence and in favor of arbitration and carry out field trainingeven if only monthly, are initiatives that can generate positive results – highlighted the former referee of two World Cups.

In response to improving refereeing numbers and reducing errors, the CBF announced a package of measures last Tuesday. Between the 1st and the 5th of August, the entity will hold an in-person interseason training session for 95 referees in Rio de Janeiro, at three different venues. Starting in August, there will also be monthly practical training sessions.

Meeting at CBF in which the package of measures for Brazilian arbitration was announced

A slightly positive point in the coldness of the numbers is the 2% reduction in the number of game stoppages for VAR analysis. Since the video referee was implemented in the Brasileirão, there were 1,602 game interruptions for the video referee to act in games in the first half – an average of 400 per 1st round.

In 2022, there were 387 stoppages – about two per match. In the same shift last year, 395 were registered. A little more than this season. The Spy Stat* counts every time the referee interrupts the game for some video referee analysis. When there is an analysis, but the game is not stopped, this bid is not counted. Only what effectively influences the game time is counted. See the stoppages in each 1st shift since 2019:

2022 – 387, 317 (81.9%) for listening to the electronic point and 70 going to the video (18.1%)

2021 – 395, with 343 (86.8%) for listening to the electronic point and 52 going to the video (13.2%)

2020 – 475, with 405 (85.3%) for listening to the electronic point and 70 going to the video (14.7%)

2019 – 345, with 266 (77.1%) for listening to the electronic point and 79 going to the video (22.9%)

Referee uses video to analyze bid

Of the 190 matches played, 161 had at least one stoppage of play for VAR analysis. That is, 85% of the Brasileirão duels were interrupted at some point by the video referee. With 57 stoppages, Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro is the one who most asked the field judge to interrupt the game while analyzing a bid. Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos and Rodrigo Guarizo do Amaral follow soon after. Check out the 10 video referees with the most stoppages below:

Video referees who stopped the game the most in the Brasileirão video referee Number of game stoppages Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro 57 Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos 46 Rodrigo Guarizo do Amaral 45 Wagner Reway 42 Rafael Traci 31 Emerson de Almeida Ferreira 30 Rodrigo Nunes de Sa 26 Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda 22 Daniel Nobre Bins 18 Adriano Milczvski 13

The 4th on the list above is the one who most changed the field decisions in the Brazilian Championship so far. Wagner Reway was responsible for correcting, without value judgment on the hit or not, 16 shots of the field judge. That is, of the 91 decision changes in the tournament, 18% had direct interference from Reway. See the ranking of the main ones below:

Video referees with more decision fixes in 2022 video referee Number of times the field decision changed Wagner Reway 16 Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro 12 Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos 10 Rafael Traci 10 Rodrigo Guarizo do Amaral 7 Daniel Nobre Bins 7 Emerson de Almeida Ferreira 4 Adriano Milczvski 4 Rodrigo Nunes de Sa 3 Vinicius Furlan 3 Rodrigo D. Alonso Ferreira 3 Leone Carvalho Rocha 3

On the other side of the coin is the list of referees who most changed their field decisions after VAR action. Santa Catarina’s Ramon Abatti Abel leads the ranking, with 10 decision changes using technology. A trio of prestigious referees follows: Anderson Daronco, Luiz Flávio de Oliveira and Wilton Pereira Sampaio. All seven. See the top 10 below:

Referees who changed the most decision by VAR in the 2022 Brazilian Referee Changes to your field decisions by VAR Ramon Abatti Abel 10 Luiz Flavio de Oliveira 7 Anderson Daronco 7 Wilton Pereira Sampaio 7 Marcelo de Lima Henrique 6 Bruno Arleu de Araujo 6 Savio Pereira Sampaio 6 Braulio da Silva Machado 5 Raphael Claus 5 Leandro Pedro Vuaden 5 Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes 5