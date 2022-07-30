Once again, Tadeu feels ignored by José Leôncio in Pantanal

It’s not today that Thaddeus (José Loreto) has a great resentment of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) for feeling left out to prioritize Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), and this feeling has grown with each passing day. In the next chapters of wetlandthe pawn will once again feel ignored by the parent, causing the grudge to prevail.

The situation on the farm is not easy and many issues need to be resolved immediately, causing José Leôncio to focus on them. It turns out that many of these situations involve Jove, who has gone through a lot of hardship after Juma (Alanis Guillen) escapes. Tadeu sees all this happening and doesn’t like being in the background once again.

Tadeu doesn’t like to see José Leôncio prioritizing Jove’s problems. Source: Reproduction/Globo

It turns out that the pawn complains to Trindade (Gabriel Sater) about what he’s feeling, but doesn’t realize that his life is going very well now that he’s started dating Zefa (Paula Barbosa), and they’re increasingly in love with each other. However, he only sees the negative points of events, causing his hurt to grow and bad thoughts to take over his head. José Leôncio, on the other hand, does not see things that way, as he has always seen his son as a very important figure in his life, even worrying about his relationships.

Tadeu will need to understand that he will never be left aside by his father, and that he is no worse than his brothers, because even they don’t see him that way, always wanting companionship and friendship with each other.