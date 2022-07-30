Only 1% can see it! Discover what’s inside the pink circle

The challenge couldn’t be simpler. Just look at the pink circle and say if you can see what’s drawn inside it, as 99% of people say you can’t. That is, you know that there is something inside the geometric shape, you just don’t know what it is.

Only 1% can see the ones inside the image, right in the center

The test was released by the Pasillusion profile, on TikTok, and the objective was to see which followers would be able to see what is inside the pink circle. At first glance it seems that there is nothing but color that completely fills the shape. However, when you look more closely, you can see that there is some drawing inside the circle, right in the center of the image.

Objectively, internet users are divided between those who only see the circle, others who identify a type of blur and those who see the hidden drawing. It is estimated that only 1% of those who look at the illustration are able to clearly see the animal drawn on it.

Answer: find out what is hidden in the pink circle

If you’re trying to identify what’s drawn inside the red circle, but you still can’t, that’s fine. Try relaxing your eyes or blinking a few times to see if that helps. The truth is that the flashy color hinders the identification of the hidden element, which may be blurred by some editing effect.

The truth is that the Pasillusion profile has not yet revealed which design is in the center of the circle. Many followers claim to see a bottle, but it is not possible to guarantee that the correct answer would be the same. Maybe it’s just a TikTok prank, which would probably be pretty off-putting given that it’s an account that specializes in real challenges.