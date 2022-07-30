Original plans for GTA 6 involved four protagonists and three cities

The game would have reduced its scope so as not to generate unrealistic working conditions for its team

A few days after a report published by Bloomberg revealed that Grand Theft Auto 6 may be quite different from its predecessors, the Axios website has delved even deeper into the backstory of the title. According to editor Stephen Totilo, the project had an initial scope even greater than that reported in the report and could bring four protagonists and three distinct cities.

Without offering further details on the matter, Totilo revealed that sources connected to Rockstar Games confirmed that there was a decrease in scale as the project entered development. The expectation is that the final version of the game will bring two protagonists – a man and a woman – and have as a stage an alternative Miamiwhich will probably be known as vice city.

Although the developer has reduced the original scope of GTA 6, this does not mean that the game will be small or restricted in content. The company promises to make this the most ambitious game in its entire history, which should be reflected in more dense areas and the emergence of new gameplay mechanics.

Rockstar undergoes internal changes

Among the reasons the game has declined in scale is the Rockstar Games’ willingness to maintain a healthy work environment, with more realistic development cycles that don’t require creators to be overloaded. In the past, the company gained fame for having working weeks that passed 100 hourss, especially when a project was about to hit the stores.

It is worth noting that project scoping is normal in the games industry — and one of the reasons many projects spend years in secrecy before being released. As developers begin to understand what ideas work and even the power of the platforms they work on, it is normal for certain elements to be left out so that those who deserve more attention can shine.

Internal changes at Rockstar would have started in 2018, after the company suffered harsh criticism and went through internal protests after the end of the development of Red Dead Redemption 2. As for GTA 6, the title remains without confirming the information released by the press, and the developer has only confirmed that it is already in an active development process and is demanding the attention of most of its team.

Source: Axios