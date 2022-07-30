Pantanal actor gives spoiler of hot scene between Zé Lucas and Érica behind the scenes of the soap opera recordings

For lovers of the soap opera Pantanal, actor Irandhir Santos gave a super spoiler this Thursday (28), on his Instagram about the future of the couple Zé Lucas and Érica, characters lived by him and Marcela Fetter. The actor published a photo in which the pedestrian and the journalist appear in a hot scene, lying on the bed.

In the photo, Irandhir appears without clothes, while Marcela has a piece of clothing very similar to a dress. They are lying on a mattress, which is on the floor, and it is possible to see the soap opera team next door helping to record the scene. “From the looks of Beta”, wrote Irandhir, who shared the backstage of the recording of a post made by Roberta Richard, director of the soap opera, who does not have an open profile for other followers.

Irandhir also showed a video, in which Zé Lucas appears arriving, all excited, apparently in a hotel room, where he would have been reunited with Érica. The blonde moved Zé Lucas’ heart since they met and now they must even get married since the girl is going to get pregnant with the pawn.

Recovered from shoulder surgery after falling from a horse, Irandhir Santos returned from his period away from ‘Pantanal’ and reassured fans in a speech. “Dear ones, I appreciate the many messages I have received. I am fine. The surgery took place a few weeks ago and went very well. I have already started physical therapy and will return to work soon”, he declared.