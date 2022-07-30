Paolla Oliveira enjoys a sunny day with a dog and a tiny bikini impresses

Paola Oliveira always puts on a show of beauty and leaves her followers impressed by sharing a new record on her social networks. Currently playing Pat, in Cara e Couragem, the actress appeared at ease and collected praise.

In the images, Paolla Oliveira appeared enjoying a sunny day with her dog, Brutus. For the moment, the artist appeared wearing a tiny red bikini, where she left her body in a lot of prominence. “My sun marks have the shape of Bruttus that doesn’t let go of me”, she wrote in the caption of the post.

publicity WE SELECT FOR YOU

The publication earns more than 300 thousand likes and several compliments through the comments box. “What ignorance of beauty”, said a follower. “Perfect people”, drooled an internet user. “Spectacularly beautiful,” said one young man. “Breathtaking,” he said admiringly.

Check out Paolla Oliveira’s post on social media:

Perrengue during recordings

Not long ago, Paolla Oliveira commented on the numerous problems during the recordings of Cara e Coragem, TV Globo’s 7 pm soap opera. In participation in the program Encontro, the actress said that it is quite confusing because of the stunt doubles used in the scenes.

“It’s a big mess. On set we are wrongly called ‘the Pat’ and ‘the Moa’. Sometimes there are three of us dressed alike, sometimes six! Because we are a duo and we have actors and stunt doubles,” she said.

“This metalanguage is cool. In the first chapter, we do the stunt doubles for Agatha Moreira and Rodrigo Simas. And there’s someone who makes us too, who makes Pat and Moa. So there are actually three,” she said.

Paolla commented on her personal preparation to live the character. She said that recording the plot has been wonderful: “I usually start working my characters through the physical, doing a dance, a fight, discovering him through the body.

“But, without a doubt, to be able to do that, we have to learn a lot. It has been very nice, we are in a nice exchange”, he said.

“Physically learning a lot, some techniques. Obviously we’re not going to come close to what they do, but you need to have a minimum of technique. We are developing confidence, to know how far we can do it safely”, concluded the actress.

What did you think? follow @entreteoficial on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.