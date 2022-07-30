Paparazzi breaks the silence after a fight with Emanuelle Araújo, regrets what happened and shoots: “I thought it was unnecessary”

The actress Emanuelle Araújo gave something to talk about in social networks after recording a sequence of stories in which he offends a paparazzi. It turns out that the artist was walking down the street when she noticed that the professional was chasing her. In the videos, the interpreter says that the profession is old and tells the photographer to look for another job.

The lines did not take well on social networks and this Friday (29), the paparazzi, Rodrigo Adam, broke the silence and said what he thought of the speeches given by Emanuelle. In an interview with the programThe afternoon is yours”, he made it clear that he supports himself with the profession and that he felt humiliated by such exposure.

“She posted a video saying that paparazzo is outdated. Sorry, but I don’t think so, paparazzo is not outdated. I support my family with it, it’s a profession that I love, I love exercising my profession as a paparazzo; All my colleagues love to be paparazzi, they support their families with it“, said.

“And the negligence of the lady, lady Emanuelle, I found it unnecessary with all of us, even because one day you already needed us. So I ask you to please rethink, I felt a little offended because it’s as if my job was any job, but no, my job is worthy yes, my job is respectful and we all deserve respect“, finished.