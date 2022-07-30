Paramedic mother shares the 5 most important safety rules – Crescer Magazine

+



Being a parent is already a true safety course. Every household object, once common and trivial, can become a potential danger when there are little ones crawling, learning to walk or putting everything in their mouths at home. Imagine, then, when a professional paramedic has children. This is the case of the Australian Nikki Jurcutz.

Nikki Jurcutz shared tips she learned as a paramedic and mother (Photo: Playback / TikTok)

As an emergency responder, she has seen it all and learned a lot in her professional life. When she became a mother, she gathered all the safety information and gathered it on the page Tiny Hearts Educationto share with other parents – and thus help them keep their children as safe as possible.

Recently, she, who is a mother of two, shared, in a video posted on TikTok, the five most important safety rules she keeps in her own home. Are they:

1. Nuts and whole chestnuts are prohibited for children under 5 years old

According to her, foods are dangerous because they can cause suffocation. In fact, a child can choke on half a walnut. Therefore, the paramedic advises adults to grind this type of food or use it in the form of a paste, such as peanut cream.

2. Rear-facing car seat for as long as possible

Keeping the baby seat rearward in the vehicle is the safest way to avoid serious damage in the event of a bump or accident. In Brazil, the law says that children must be transported in the comfort baby, positioned with their back to the front seat, up to 1 year. In Australia, up to 6 months. Nikki’s advice is that parents leave the device in that position for as long as possible. Attention: when the baby grows and passes the appropriate size or weight for the comfort baby, it is necessary to replace it with a larger car seat.

3. No eating in the car

The danger of choking is very great and, to make matters worse, it can go unnoticed because it is silent and parents will probably have their attention focused on driving. Nikki explains that the only exception to this rule is when someone else drives and she can supervise the kids, sitting in the back seat.

4. Never leave a child alone near water

Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death of children between 1 and 3 years of age in the world, according to the United Nations (UN). Therefore, children should always be supervised by the sea, rivers, ponds, lakes, swimming pools, bathtubs and even cleaning buckets and toilets. “It can happen even with a small amount of water and last up to 20 seconds, which are silent”, he warns.

5. Button batteries are prohibited

You know those small, round, metallic, button-shaped batteries used in various electronic devices, watches, calculators, and toys? At the rescuer’s house, they do not enter. Batteries pose a serious choking hazard to young children and can easily become lodged in the throat, restricting the airway or cause severe burns due to the chemical reaction.

Watch the video below (if you can’t see it, click here):

